تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
307بازدید
‍ پ

Iran's FM, Yemeni Houthi official meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement Mohammad Abdul-Salam met in Tehran on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۱۲۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۲۴ 28 October 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement Mohammad Abdul-Salam met in Tehran on Saturday.

Both sides held talks on a range of issues, including the latest efforts to end conflicts between Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement.

Zarif expressed "deep sorrow" over the suffering of the Yemeni people and the blockade on the country during the talks.

He further urged an immediate strike on Yemen and removal of the siege on the country by the Saudi-led coalition.

Zarif said political approach and dialogue between the political parties in Yemen are the only means to resolve the crisis.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
yemen zarif talk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

افزایش معنی‌دار پرونده‌ دانه درشت‌ها در سازمان تعزیرات

گرفتن معاینه فنی سخت‌تر شد

ششمین جلسه رسیدگی به اتهامات شبنم نعمت‌زاده

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزادراه تهران - کرج

بازداشت رئیس سازمان جنگل‌ها تایید شد

ششمین جلسه دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده آغاز شد

آیا حاضرید با کسی مثل خودتان ازدواج کنید

واکنش فدراسیون عراق به برکناری کاتانچ درصورت باخت به ایران

تعطیلات ایرانی ها کم است!

منشا بوی بد جنوب تهران و اطراف فرودگاه امام کجاست؟

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)