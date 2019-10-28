Iran's FM, Yemeni Houthi official meet in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and the Spokesman of Yemen's Houthi movement Mohammad Abdul-Salam met in Tehran on Saturday.

Both sides held talks on a range of issues, including the latest efforts to end conflicts between Saudi-led coalition and the Houthi movement.

Zarif expressed "deep sorrow" over the suffering of the Yemeni people and the blockade on the country during the talks.

He further urged an immediate strike on Yemen and removal of the siege on the country by the Saudi-led coalition.

Zarif said political approach and dialogue between the political parties in Yemen are the only means to resolve the crisis.