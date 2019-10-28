تابناک جهان » آسیا
193بازدید
‍ پ

Vietnam collects DNA samples to help in Essex lorry deaths case

Police have taken forensic samples from people in central Vietnam who believe their family members might have been among the 39 found dead in a container truck in England last week.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۰۹۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۲ 28 October 2019

Police have taken forensic samples from people in central Vietnam who believe their family members might have been among the 39 found dead in a container truck in England last week.

Up to 24 Vietnamese families had reported to local authorities that their family members were missing, as of Sunday afternoon, the VNExpress news website reported.

Police took hair, fingernail and other forensic samples from people in Nghe An province to try and help identify the suspected trafficking victims who were found on Wednesday in the refrigerated container in an industrial park in southeastern England.

Thirteen people in Nghe An's Yen Thanh district have been reported missing, with relatives fearing they were on the truck, which had arrived in the UK from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

At their home in the district's Tho Thanh village, the mother and a brother of Vo Ngoc Nam were awaiting news from the UK after not hearing from him for a week.

"We suspect that he was in the container in which people died. We don't know what's going on, but we think it's true," Nam's older brother Vo Ngoc Chuyen said.

In Do Thanh, another village in the district, people attended a Sunday Mass to pray for the missing.

Three families in Do Thanh have told local authorities their missing family members could be among the victims.

During the Mass, the priest, the Reverend Nguyen Duc Vinh, encouraged people to keep up their hopes.

UK police said on Saturday that all 39 victims were out of the truck and in a mortuary awaiting autopsies.

But they said the victims have not been identified and very few documents were found with the bodies.

Meanwhile, British police released three people on bail on Sunday after questioning them over the deaths.

A 38-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman - both from the northern English town of Warrington - and a 46-year-old man from Northern Ireland were questioned on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people.

Essex Police on Saturday charged the driver of the lorry, 25-year-old Maurice Robinson from Northern Ireland, with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. He will appear in court on Monday.

Irish police said another man was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

British police said their investigation includes more than 500 exhibits, including cellphones that needed to be downloaded but could help identify the victims.

"We are working hard to understand how the 39 victims of this tragic incident have died and to identify all those involved," said Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore.

"We remain open-minded as to nationalities of those who have died. We are asking anyone who may have information that may assist us in identification to come forward."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
vietnam essex death refugee
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از رد گیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی ۳۰ کیلومتری ازترکیه

استعفای نماینده زن آمریکایی بدلیل رابطه نامشروع

آمریکا البغدادی را از بیم افشای اسرار داعش کشت

گلادباخ صدرنشینی را از بایرن مونیخ پس گرفت

انتخابات ریاست جمهوری اروگوئه به دور دوم کشید

گلری که دیشب دو پنالتی منچستریونایتد را گرفت+عکس

استقرار نیروهای گارد مرزی سوریه در مرز ترکیه

سقوط بالگرد نظامی در کلمبیا با ۶ کشته

خطرات آلودگی صوتی برای سلامتی

روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

PSG ، مارسی را با دبل امباپه و ایکاردی گلباران کرد

چگونه از هدر رفت آب باران در شهرها جلوگیری کنیم؟

مرفه ترین دانش آموزان جهان در کدام کشورها هستند؟

سویا با غلبه بر ختافه، از رئال مادرید سبقت گرفت

همتی: تورم ۱۲ ماهه در مهرماه نزولی شد/ توافق کارگران و غول خودروسازی/ کاهش ذخایر طلا و ارز ترکیه تایید شد/ جایگاه استان تهران در میان چک برگشتی‌ها/ دلار در ایستگاه پایانی؟

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم
حضورشخصیت ها در مراسم ختم دختر دکتر سنایی
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)