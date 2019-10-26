تابناک جهان » آمریکا
165بازدید
‍ پ

U.S. to block all flights to Cuba outside Havana

The Trump administration will suspend all flights to Cuba outside of Havana beginning in December, AP reports, doubling down on travel restrictions to the island.
کد خبر: ۹۳۲۶۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۴ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 26 October 2019

The Trump administration will suspend all flights to Cuba outside of Havana beginning in December, AP reports, doubling down on travel restrictions to the island.

The U.S. aims to prevent tourism to Cuba and restrict the island's income so it may rescind support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, per AP, and afford "more human rights to Cuban citizens."

The U.S. prohibited some educational, cultural and recreational tours to Cuba starting in June and said it would deny requests for private and corporate planes and boats to the country, citing Cuba's "destabilizing role" in the Western hemisphere.

American Airlines, JetBlue and Delta have 45 days to review the U.S. decision and cease operations in Cuban cities other than Havana, the Miami Herald reports. The majority of U.S. flights to Cuba run through Havana, AP notes.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa cuba flight havana
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
کردستان سوریه فرنوش جعفری fatf تعطیلی پنجشنبه ها جنبش عدم تعهد طرح ملی مسکن خانه پدری فیصل بن فرحان
آخرین اخبار

بارش باران در کربلای معلی

جامعه نه اصولگرایان را می خواهد، نه اصلاح طلبان را

پیشهاد نظرسنجی از مردم مشهد درباره سخنان علم‌الهدی

خواهش کیانوش رستمی: سورپرایز دارم، نگذارید تمام بشوم

سودجویان شبانه درختان بلوط دنا را قطع می‌کنند

جملات و کلمات مثبت ۱۸ قلعه‌نویی در نشست خبری

امدادرسانی به ۲۳۰ گرفتار سیل و آبگرفتگی

خودرو‌های جایگزین پراید اعلام شد؛ پراید ۷ هزار دلاری در بازار‌های صادراتی/ پرورش گوسفند در چین با نرم افزار تلفن همراه/ بلومبرگ: حال اقتصاد ایران رو به بهبود است/ تازه‌ترین فایل‌های عرضه شده به بازار مسکن تهران

سیب خوردن جالب اسب آبی

مهمان‌های ناخوانده سرمای ناگهانی

نشانی ۲۲ گرمخانه شهرداری تهران اعلام شد

باران شدید در البرز سیلاب جاری کرد

دادگاه انتخاباتی بولیوی رسما پیروزی مورالس را اعلام کرد

بیل گیتس دوباره ثروتمندترین فرد جهان شد

وریاغفوری: این فصل هزار تومان هم ازاستقلال نگرفته‌ایم

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
با بهترین خودروهای چینی بازار ایران آشنا شوید!
سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال
آمادگی اسرائیل برای حمله موشکی ایران؛ آمادگی امنیتی یا بلوف سیاسی؟
کیانوش عیاری: اصلاحات خانه پدری لطمه‌ای به فیلم وارد نکرد
شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!
ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا
بیانیه پایانی نشست امنیتی «ریاض»/ پیشنهاد غافلگیر کننده آلمان درباره سوریه/ حمله بشار اسد به اردوغان /واکنش جنبش امل به تظاهرات موتورسواران در بیروت
شوخی جنجالی پسرحسنی مبارک با دختران لبنان
تفریح ایوانکا ترامپ با فرزندان اسکوترسوارش
روش عجیب یک چوپان برای انتقال گوسفندان
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
طعنه قاضی به حجاب متفاوت شبنم نعمت زاده

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۳ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان  (۱۷۲ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۱۳ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

جزئیات وام ۲۰۰ میلیونی بانک مسکن اعلام شد  (۹۶ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۹۴ نظر)

درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران  (۹۳ نظر)