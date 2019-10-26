U.S. to block all flights to Cuba outside Havana

The Trump administration will suspend all flights to Cuba outside of Havana beginning in December, AP reports, doubling down on travel restrictions to the island.

The U.S. aims to prevent tourism to Cuba and restrict the island's income so it may rescind support for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, per AP, and afford "more human rights to Cuban citizens."

The U.S. prohibited some educational, cultural and recreational tours to Cuba starting in June and said it would deny requests for private and corporate planes and boats to the country, citing Cuba's "destabilizing role" in the Western hemisphere.

American Airlines, JetBlue and Delta have 45 days to review the U.S. decision and cease operations in Cuban cities other than Havana, the Miami Herald reports. The majority of U.S. flights to Cuba run through Havana, AP notes.