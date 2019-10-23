تابناک جهان » آسیا
355بازدید
‍ پ

China planning to replace Carrie Lam with interim leader, but only if protests die down

China is making plans to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with an “interim” chief executive, according to the Financial Times.
کد خبر: ۹۳۲۱۴۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۴ 23 October 2019

China is making plans to replace Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with an “interim” chief executive, according to the Financial Times.

This is following a series of increasingly violent protests that began in early June this year.

However, sources reveal that Chinese officials want the protests to die down before making a decision regarding the leadership change, as they do not want to be seen giving in to violence.

Lam’s successor would take over in March 2020 if approved

According to the Financial Times, Lam’s successor would take over by March 2020, and cover the remainder of her term, which ends in 2022.

This is subject to the approval of China’s President Xi Jinping.

China hopes that the violence will subside by March, when China’s National People’s Congress holds its annual session.

Lam had previously offered to resign in July, but the Chinese government refused to let her, insisting that she “stay to clean up the mess she created”.

Potential successors

Financial Times reported that leading candidates to succeed Lam include Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, son of a textile magnate who has also served as the territory’s financial secretary and chief secretary for administration.

However, Chan is seen as a more viable candidate, since he headed the widely respected Hong Kong Monetary Authority for a decade.

In comparison, Tang only has experience serving under Lam’s predecessors, and is potentially viewed as being too close to her administration.

Tang also campaigned to be chief executive in 2012, and was initially viewed as Beijing’s preferred choice for the role.

However, his credibility was impacted after it was discovered that he built two unapproved basement extensions in his home.

According to a prominent member of Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing establishment, potential candidates must have served in government, but also know how business operates in Hong Kong.

“And of course they need to be trusted by Beijing,” he said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china hong kong carrie lam replace
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
کردستان سوریه اعتراضات لبنان آمدنیوز روح الله زم fatf آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی حسین فریدون شبنم نعمت زاده
آخرین اخبار

اشیای جالبی که از اهرام باستانی کشف شدند

سفیر اتریش: روی نسل آینده ایران سرمایه‌گذاری می‌کنیم

نقد و بررسی خودرو سانگ‌یانگ تیوولی مدل 2018

بیانیه پایانی نشست امنیتی «ریاض»/ پیشنهاد غافلگیر کننده آلمان درباره سوریه/ حمله بشار اسد به اردوغان /واکنش جنبش امل به تظاهرات موتورسواران در بیروت

هشدار برای گیاه‌خواران: کمبود شدید ویتامین B ۱۲

جهیزیه، متعلق به زن است و می تواند آن را پس بگیرد

آخرین توصیه یک گوساله به قصاب!

نفت قفل است یا کلید

عناصر دوآتشه، کار دشمن را تسهیل می کنند

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

درمان میگرن با بوتاکس
تاثیر انار بر سرماخوردگی
نکات مهم برای کاهش نزاع در آپارتمان‌ها
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
کرباسچی: چطور عارف که روزی مانع سخنرانی سروش شده بود، امروز به شخصیت محوری اصلاحات است؟/ترامپ: اگر ایران کاری کند، ضربه بی‌سابقه‌ای به این کشور وارد می‌کنیم
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
فوت دختر سفیر ایران در روسیه
«عطری خوشبو، اما مرگ آور با نام RASHA»؛ شایعه‌ای جهانی و تکراری در ایران!
استقبال باشکوه لهستانی‌ها از والیبالیست تیم ملی ایران
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
تنفر از دختر‌ها در انشای یک پسر ۱۲ ساله!
جزئیات وام ۲۰۰ میلیونی بانک مسکن اعلام شد
سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۱ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۶۳ نظر)

چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان  (۱۵۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۲۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود  (۹۷ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۷ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)