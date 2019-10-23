India, Pakistan to ink Kartarpur Corridor agreement

India and Pakistan are ready to sign an agreement on October 23 for the operationalization of the Kartarpur Corridor, which will allow to clear the decks for Indian pilgrims to visit the sacred Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur, in Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

India's Foreign Ministry said that New Delhi is ready to sign the agreement on October 23 to operate the Kartarpur Corridor before November 12, in view of the Indian pilgrims' demand to have visa-free movement to visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, according to the All India Radio station.

However, New Delhi asked Islamabad to reconsider its demand of charging to charge 20 dollar service fee per pilgrim.

The Indian government said 'It is a matter of disappointment that while understanding has been reached on most of the elements for facilitating the visit of pilgrims from India, Pakistan continues to insist on levying a service fee of 20 dollars per pilgrim per visit.¨

The corridor was built by both nations to connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on November 12.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will open the Indian side of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, 2019, and will send the first group of Indian pilgrims to the Sikhis shrine in Pakistan. Modi will also attend a performance at the newly-built corridor for the Kartarpur pilgrims in Gurdaspur.