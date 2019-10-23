Trump says developments around Syria "good news"

US President Donald Trump said that the latest developments around the situation in Syria are "good news."

"Good news seems to be happening with respect to Turkey, Syria and the Middle East. Further reports to come later!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter account on Tuesday.

On October 9, Ankara launched the Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria with the aim of establishing a buffer zone in the region on the border with Turkey. Damascus described the military operation as an act of aggression, and the international community slammed Ankara for the operation.

On October 17, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement on temporary ceasefire. Turkey agreed to pause the military operation for 120 hours to allow Kurdish units from the Syrian Democratic Forces coalition to leave the security zone established by Ankara. The ceasefire expired at 10pm Moscow time on Tuesday, October 22.

On October 22, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on granting Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from the 30-kilometer zone on the border with Turkey. Russian military police and Syrian border guards will assist Kurdish units in withdrawing.