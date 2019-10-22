تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
74بازدید
‍ پ

Donald Trump's suggestion of protection for Syrian oilfields sparks anger among Kurdish refugees

Donald Trump says he may keep a small force of US soldiers in Kurdish-controlled Syria to protect the region's oilfields.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۸۸۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 22 October 2019

Donald Trump says he may keep a small force of US soldiers in Kurdish-controlled Syria to protect the region's oilfields.

The statement from the US President has been taken as another insult by desperate Kurds who are on the run from a Turkish invasion that could resume again tonight.

Turkey invaded Kurdish areas two weeks ago after Mr Trump said US troops based there would leave and would not interfere with a Turkish attack.

The last convoys of US troops pulled out yesterday to the jeers of locals who feel betrayed by their withdrawal.

Mr Trump is still adamant he has achieved something.

"If they didn't go through two-and-a-half days of hell, I don't think they would have done it," Mr Trump said.

"I think you couldn't have made a deal, and people have been trying to make this deal for years. But we're close to making it."

Mr Trump said they had been fighting for 300 years, seemingly referring to the Kurds and Turkey, who have been at odds for the past 40 years.

"So why should we put our soldiers in the midst of two large groups, hundreds of thousands potentially, of people, and they're fighting? I don't think so," he said.

He said it would be too dangerous to leave US troops in the country, but some may remain to protect Syrian oilfields from Islamic State militants.

"I don't think it's necessary other than that we secure the oil," Mr Trump said.

"We want to keep the oil, and we'll work something out with the Kurds so they have some money … maybe we'll get one of our big oil companies to go in and do it properly."

US Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the Pentagon may recommend to the White House that a small number of troops be left to guard oilfields in eastern Syria.

In a school building in northern Syria, Adla Issa stands over two gas burners, stirring two enormous pots of lentils.

She is making lunch for 200 people, and says conditions at the makeshift refuge are tough.

"My room is so small. I've got five kids; they're sleeping on top of each other. What can we do? God help us," she said.

Like most of the refugees in the Hassaka school, she is a resident of Ras el Ain, a town near the border that has been one of the targets of Turkey's invasion.

Ms Issa has nothing but scorn for the US President.

She cites the pre-dawn departure of US troops stationed on the border, the morning after Mr Trump revealed Turkey would soon be invading.

"Trump is a traitor. He stabbed us in our back, at 4:00am, when they just left. Even if he threatened to behead me, I would tell you the truth. He's a traitor," she said.

The battle for Ras al Ein is now over, but it is occupied by Turkish-backed militias and these Kurdish and Arab families cannot go home.

"I was in Ras el Ain for three days after the attacks," another evacuee, Khaled Jamal, said.

"They stole my motorcycle. In another home they took everything in the house. They had masked people with them, showing them which homes should be targeted."

Mr Jamal now lives in one of the school's small classrooms with his wife, six children, parents — and two other families.

"With two or three families staying together in the same room, it's very difficult that we are forced to be like this. We are now refugees in our own country," he said.

Kurdish authorities estimate 350,000 people have been displaced by Turkey's invasion.

Many of them have moved to Hassaka, which is the closest city outside of the zone that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants to capture.

A water-pumping station supplying Hassaka was damaged in the fighting, and the water that arrives at the school each day is from a nearby dam.

"We don't have water here, the water is too dirty, and there's no clean water to drink. That's why all of our kids are sick," Mr Jamal said.

"We don't have enough electricity here as well. There is a lot of suffering here. We weren't refugees, but we've become refugees."

A temporary ceasefire in Syria is due to end tonight and, if attacks resume, a new wave of refugees will join the families sheltering across the north, and fleeing west to Iraq.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump syria oil troops kurds
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مهدی ترابی قطع یارانه آمدنیوز روح الله زم رستاخیز آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی حسین فریدون شبنم نعمت زاده
آخرین اخبار

اعلام آمادگی آمریکا برای اقدام نظامی علیه ترکیه/پیشنهاد آلمان برای «تشکیل منطقه امن بین‌المللی در شمال سوریه»/ اعلام آمادگی ظریف برای سفر به عربستان/اعلام آمادگی آمریکا برای اقدام نظامی علیه ترکیه

سرنوشت دکل‌های نفتی گمشده چی شد؟!

اساسنامه جدید فدراسیون‌ها؛ شهردار هم عضو مجامع شد!

واکنش سخنگوی وزارت کشور به خریدوفروش رأی معتادان

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

درمان میگرن با بوتاکس
تاثیر انار بر سرماخوردگی
نکات مهم برای کاهش نزاع در آپارتمان‌ها
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد
سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
کرباسچی: چطور عارف که روزی مانع سخنرانی سروش شده بود امروز به شخصیت محوری اصلاحات است؟/ترامپ: اگر ایران کاری کند، ضربه بی‌سابقه‌ای به این کشور وارد می‌کنیم
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
استقبال باشکوه لهستانی‌ها از والیبالیست تیم ملی ایران
وسایل گمشده زائران

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۵۵ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان  (۱۵۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود  (۹۷ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۷ نظر)