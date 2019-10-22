تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
172بازدید
‍ پ

Lebanon protests: Country unites against government corruption

What began as a spontaneous protest about WhatsApp calls has turned into a nation-wide rallying cry for change.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۸۷۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۳۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۹ 22 October 2019

What began as a spontaneous protest about WhatsApp calls has turned into a nation-wide rallying cry for change.

Hundreds of thousands of people have flooded the streets of Beirut and cities across Lebanon voicing their anger at government corruption, inefficiency and a lack of basic services.

When the country's telecommunications minister announced last Thursday proposals to tax internet-enabled voice calls he could not have imagined the reaction would be demonstrations calling for the entire government to be replaced.

But what has unravelled in Lebanon over the last week is much more than protests at specific policies. It is pent up frustration and anger at a political class that has enriched itself over decades leaving the vast majority in the country facing daily power cuts, water shortages and a lack of adequate healthcare.

Add to that a deepening economic crisis which has squeezed wages and left many young people without jobs and the outcome was inevitable.

What has been remarkable is the nature of the protests. They have shunned political affiliations and transcended religious divides.

One of the key slogans of these protests has been: "All of them means all of them." No one is blameless; all are guilty of pushing the country to the brink. The chants you hear on the streets range from rhymes cursing specific government ministers to a simple call for "revolution".

In downtown Beirut it doesn't take long to get a sense of young people's frustrations.

"The government is not being fair with the people...they're taking money from the people and putting it in their pockets," one university graduate told Sky News.

Moments later a woman rushed over to explain why she was protesting: "I'm here because of inequality. Inequality in education, inequality in everything. We're here, we're young and we want to study and work in our country... we want to let our children learn in this country without leaving it."

So, what happens next? Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri's reform package, which he announced on Monday afternoon, was supposed to appease the protesters' concerns. He pledged to cut the salaries of current and former political officials, abolish state institutions - including the Information Ministry - and impose no new taxes in the 2020 budget.

Judging from the thousands on the streets, here in Beirut all the way to his stronghold in the northern city of Tripoli, it hasn't made much of a difference.

Yet even those in Lebanon who follow political developments closely admit they are unsure about how the coming days will play-out.

Joseph Habboush, a reporter at the English-language Lebanon Daily Star newspaper told Sky News: "One of the strengths of these protests is that there's been no leader. Everybody has come together from all sects, all religions, all backgrounds.

"I'm not sure many know what will come next. Let's say the government packs up and goes home, who takes over?"

Lebanon's demonstrators might not have yet achieved their objective of removing the political establishment from power - but they may have changed the way politics is run in this country for generations to come.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
lebanon protest corruption
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مهدی ترابی قطع یارانه آمدنیوز روح الله زم رستاخیز آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی حسین فریدون شبنم نعمت زاده
آخرین اخبار

حمله تروریستی در تکریت عراق

پزشکان بدون مرز: ۵۳۰۰ سوری به عراق پناه بردند

عربستان ظرف ۱۲ ساعت، ۳۰ بار شمال یمن را بمباران کرد

قیمت دلار سه شنبه ۳۰ مهرماه ۹۸/ بازار ارز تحت تاثیر اخبار مثبت

کوربین در مجلس عوام، جانسون را به سخره گرفت

هنوز تکلیف نهایی طرح تفکیک وزارت صنعت مشخص نشده

حال «ابراهیم آبادی» خوب نیست

بالا بودن میانگین مرگ‌های زودرس در ایران

پرداخت نشدن مطالبات پروپئیچ از سوی فیفا

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

درمان میگرن با بوتاکس
تاثیر انار بر سرماخوردگی
نکات مهم برای کاهش نزاع در آپارتمان‌ها
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد
سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان ازخرید و فروش رای جلوگیری کرد
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
کرباسچی: چطور عارف که روزی مانع سخنرانی سروش شده بود امروز به شخصیت محوری اصلاحات است؟/ترامپ: اگر ایران کاری کند، ضربه بی‌سابقه‌ای به این کشور وارد می‌کنیم
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
استقبال باشکوه لهستانی‌ها از والیبالیست تیم ملی ایران
وسایل گمشده زائران

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۵۵ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۸۲ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان  (۱۵۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۵۲ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان ازخرید و فروش رای جلوگیری کرد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود  (۹۷ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۷ نظر)