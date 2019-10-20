تابناک جهان » آمریکا
343بازدید
‍ پ

Beto O'Rourke defends Tulsi Gabbard against Hillary Clinton's Russian grooming claim

Beto O'Rourke defend Tulsi Gabbard when asked about Hillary Clinton's claim that Russia is "grooming" the Hawaii congresswoman to be a third-party spoiler candidate.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۲۹۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۲ 20 October 2019

Beto O'Rourke defend Tulsi Gabbard when asked about Hillary Clinton's claim that Russia is "grooming" the Hawaii congresswoman to be a third-party spoiler candidate.

"That's not correct. Tulsi is not being groomed by anyone," the former Texas congressman said on Saturday about his competitor for the Democratic presidential nomination. "She's her own person, obviously has served this country and continues to serve this country in uniform, in Congress, as a candidate for the presidency. And so, I think those facts speak for themselves."

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of state, indirectly mentioned Gabbard in a podcast released on Friday when discussing challenges that the 2020 nominee could face.

"They are also going to do third party again," Clinton, 71, said. "I'm not making any predictions, but I think they’ve got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She is a favorite of the Russians. They have a bunch of sites and bots and other ways of supporting her so far. That's assuming Jill Stein will give it up, which she might not because she is also a Russian asset."

Gabbard responded to Clinton's assertion on Friday in a fiery series of tweets.

"You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain," Gabbard said. "It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly."

Democratic presidential hopefuls Andrew Yang, a tech entrepreneur, and Marianne Williamson, a spiritual author, have also voiced support for Gabbard.

"Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad," Yang tweeted Friday. Gabbard, currently a major in the Hawaii Army National Guard, took a two-week break from her campaign for training in Indonesia.

"The Democratic establishment has got to stop smearing women it finds inconvenient! The character assassination of women who don’t toe the party line will backfire. Stay strong @TulsiGabbard . You deserve respect and you have mine," Williamson tweeted early Saturday morning.

Other Democratic presidential hopefuls have avoided taking sides in the controversy between Gabbard and Clinton or expressed skepticism about the candidate.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion," California Sen. Kamala Harris said with a laugh on Friday. "There's nothing else to say."

"I have a lot of respect for Secretary Clinton and I’ll just leave it at that," former Housing Secretary Julián Castro said on Friday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker on Friday tweeted a GIF of himself from a previous Democratic presidential debate round giving a wide-eyed skeptical look in response to Gabbard's tweets.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
orourke tulsi usa clinton
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین حسن روحانی آمدنیوز روح الله زم بورس تهران نفتکش SABITI سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال حسین فریدون
آخرین اخبار

کدام احزاب برای انتخابات مجلس مجوز فعالیت دارند؟

بازداشت یک زن پس از سرقت از ۹۶ زائر اربعین

وسایل گمشده زائران

کاریکاتور توهین آمیز سعودی‌ها علیه تیم ملی و بیرانوند

مفقودشدن گذرنامه‌ را حتما به پلیس اطلاع دهید

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

مشهورترین فوتبالیست‌هایی که به همسرشان خیانت کردند
واکنش جالب مهاجرانی به دستگیری روح الله زم/سلیمی نمین: امثال زم و علی‌نژاد سفارشی کار می‌کنند/مرعشی: موتور‌هایی که کرباسچی پایین می‌آورد، من باید بالا ببرم
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
بمباران پایگاه آمریکا در سوریه/ تسلط کامل ارتش سوریه بر فرودگاه نظامی الطبقه در الرقه/درخواست فرانسه از ایران در مورد گام بعدی برجامی/ نامه خلاف عرف و توهین آمیز ترامپ به اردوغان
کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟
جنجال های آقای مجری تمامی ندارد!
مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تایید کرد
درزِ تصاویر دلخراش از یک مرکز آزمایشی در آلمان
پوشش عجیب فوتبالیست معروف درتولددخترش
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟
تصادف خودرو نماینده اهواز
حمله بحرینی‌ها به کاروان تیم ملی!

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۶۶ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۲۲۱ نظر)

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اتهام افساد فی‌الارض از فعالان محیط ‌زیست برداشته شد/سردار نقدی چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟ /شکایت خانواده کاووس سیدامامی از صداوسیما رد شد/می‌خواهند داورزنی را به عنوان رئیس والیبال انتخاب کنند  (۹۸ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت، فروش صندلی را تأیید کرد/ دانشگاه آزاد تا کنون چند صندلی پزشکی فروخته است؟  (۹۳ نظر)

آیا «طرح‌های انتقال آب» به کویر مرکزی ایران، راه حل پایدار بحران آب است؟  (۹۳ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۲ نظر)