Typhoon Hagibis: Japan deploys 110,000 rescuers after worst storm in decades

More than 110,000 people are taking part in search and rescue operations after Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan on Saturday.
14 October 2019

The typhoon - the worst storm to hit the country in decades - has left at least 37 dead, with 20 missing.

Typhoon Hagibis also caused the cancellation of three Rugby World Cup matches but the key match between Japan and Scotland went ahead.

Japan won 28-21 and to reach the quarter-finals for the first time.

Afterwards, national team coach Jamie Joseph paid tribute to those affected.

"Everyone who is suffering with the typhoon, this game was all for you guys. The crowd was massive for us, and today was more than just a game," he said.

The typhoon has weakened and moved away from land but has left a trail of destruction.

Thousands of police officers, fire fighters, coast guard, and military are now working to reach those trapped by landslides and floods.

Eight prefectures across Japan have been affected. In the central prefecture of Nagano, group of rescuers wearing snorkels and goggles began searching for survivors in waist-high water.

A train depot in Nagano was also flooded, causing 10 high speed ("bullet") trains to be submerged. Each train has been valued at $30m (£23m).

The Prime Minister's Office of Japan said the rescuers would focus on "houses isolated by floods... and search for those unaccounted for".

Around 92,000 households remain without power - down from 262,000 households on Sunday - with 120,000 experiencing water outages.

More than seven million people were urged to leave their homes at the peak of the storm, but it is thought only 50,000 stayed in shelters.

The capital Tokyo was left relatively unscathed but other cities and towns across the country were inundated by water.

More than 1m (3ft) of rain fell in the town of Hakone, the highest total ever recorded in Japan over 48 hours.

In Nagano, levees along the Chikuma river gave way, sending flood water into residential areas.

It was only last month that Typhoon Faxai wreaked havoc on parts of Japan, damaging 30,000 homes, most of which have not yet been repaired.

تیراندازی در فیلادلفیا حداقل ۶ مجروح برجا گذاشت

جان باختگان توفان هاگیبیس در ژاپن به ۳۵ تن رسید

امید اول طلای ایران در المپیک دست به وزنه شد

دهه هشتادی‌ها از امسال سرباز می شوند

سکه از مرز ۴ میلیونی فاصله گرفت/ فرار مالیاتی میلیاردرها/ استفاده از یورو و روبل در صادرات نفت و گاز روسیه/ خروج دلار از کشور برای واردات ۷۵ تن کلنگ/ بازار داغ لاستیک‌های دست دوم

خوش آمدگویی متفاوت عراقی ها به زوار ایرانی

واکنش پلیس به اجاره ساعتی سوئیت در تهران

جزئیات کامل ماجرای حمله به اتوبوس در محور ایرانشهر

احتمال سقوط اقتصاد جهان به رکودی تلخ‌تر از سال ۲۰۰۹

از "تصویب لایحه ضبط اموال و املاک شاهزاده ها" تا "واکنش فتاح به احتمال حضورش در کابینه دولت"

عامل ضرب و جرح دانش‌آموز مانه و سملقانی برکنار شد

ادعای سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به تهران

ترامپ: اروپایی‌ها اعضای داعشی خود را تحویل بگیرید

کردهای سوری، کوبانی را به ارتش سوریه واگذار می‌کنند

پوتین: توئیت‌های ترامپ را نمی‌خوانم

