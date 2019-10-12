تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
99بازدید
‍ پ

Oil Prices Rally on Iran Tanker Attack Report

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices posted solid gains Friday following reports of more unrest in the Arabian Peninsula region.
کد خبر: ۹۲۹۳۵۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۸ 12 October 2019

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent crude oil prices posted solid gains Friday following reports of more unrest in the Arabian Peninsula region.

The November WTI contract settled at $54.82 per barrel Friday, reflecting a $1.15 gain. The benchmark peaked at $54.90 and bottomed out at $53.64. Compared to last Friday’s settlement, the WTI is up 3.8 percent.

December Brent added $1.41 to end the day at $60.51 per barrel. Week-on-week, Brent is up 3.7 percent.

“Both grades of oil seemed fairly range-bound this week until the overnight report of an attack on an Iranian crude tanker off the coast of Saudi Arabia created today’s rally,” said Tom Seng, Assistant Professor of Energy Business with the University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business. “The specter of some form of retaliation by the Saudis has hung over the market since the Iranian attack on Saudi oil infrastructure last month.”

Seng added, however, that a stronger U.S. stock market and a weaker U.S. dollar contributed to the upward momentum for crude.

“The headlines regarding the U.S.-China trade war seem to change every day,” Seng continued. “One day there is optimism about reaching a deal, the next day there is pessimism. Today, talks between the two economic superpowers are underway in Washington and so the market is taking this as a positive sign. Only time will tell as we have ‘seen this movie, too’ over the past several months now.”

Seng also observed that economic data from Asia and Europe this week were mostly negative, particularly in the manufacturing sectors hurt by tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China. In addition, he said the U.S. dollar weakened against the British pound amid rumblings of a possible deal on Brexit – lowering the Wall Street Journal U.S. Dollar Index overall and helping to push dollar-denominated crude oil higher.

In addition, Seng pointed out the latest Weekly Petroleum Status Report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed:

An increase last week in U.S. commercial crude inventories of 2.9 million barrels (Bbl), higher than forecasts calling for a 1.5 million-Bbl increase but below the 4.1 million-Bbl gain reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API)

Total crude oil in storage at 426 million Bbl, right at the five-year average for this time of year

A 940,000-Bbl increase in crude stored at the Cushing, Okla., hub, translating into 41.7 million Bbl total (55 percent of capacity)

A 580,000-Bbl per day (bpd) drop in refinery utilization to 15.65 million bpd, or 85.7 percent

A 16.8-percent year-on-year drop in oil imports

Average U.S. oil production last week at 12.6 million bpd – another record high

Average U.S. exports of crude oil at 3.4 million bpd – yet another high

Seng also noted the WTI/Brent spread is holding around the $5.70 level.

“Technical factors also helped move November WTI NYMEX futures contracts higher today as prices were still below the 20-day moving average, providing some upside targets,” he said. “The contract is now trading above its five- and 10-day moving averages. The contract is in an oversold position but moving toward neutral relative to overbought/oversold conditions according to momentum indicators. Today’s volume is strong at around 600,000 contracts.”

Reformulated gasoline (RBOB) for November delivery also finished the day higher. November RBOB gained 1.5 cents to settle at $1.64 per gallon. For the week, RBOB is up 4.5 percent. Seng noted that U.S. total gasoline inventories are still in the vicinity of 229 million Bbl – on the high end of the five-year average for this time of year despite last week’s decrease in gasoline output.

“Average U.S. retail prices were 25 cents per gallon lower than last year at $2.645 per gallon while NYMEX futures prices are about 50 cents per gallon less than a year ago at $1.57 per gallon,” he said.

Seng added that a recent U.S. renewable fuels policy shift could become a drag on commodity prices.

“The API is objecting to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recent decision to increase the mandated volume of ethanol to be used by U.S. oil refiners in the production of retail gasoline,” he explained. “This could have a dampening effect on the price of RBOB and, in turn, on oil prices.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
oil prices tanker attack iran
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

قیمت دلار شنبه ۲۰ مهرماه ۹۸/ حبس دلار در میانه کانال ۱۱ هزار تومان

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

۳اشتباهی که افرادباهوش درخرید خودرو انجام نمی‌دهند
انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!
برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه
داماد معاون استان‌های صداوسیما با حکم او، مدیر شبکه شما شد
انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی
سالم‌ترین اغذیه برای زائران اربعین
آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه
وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!
ماجرای پیغام مهم یک مرجع تقلید به هاشمی قبل از انتخابات ۹۲ /ذوالنوری: محصورین از همه امکانات برخوردارند/مکان دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده تغییر کرد/همسر کاووس سیدامامی از ایران رفت/مازنی: سال ۸۴ بزرگان اصلاحات غفلت کردند/پیشنهادی صلح‌جویانه به عارف
علت انفجار در بدنه نفتکش ایرانی مشخص شد
ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند
ایران - کامبوج؛ کم اهمیت‌ترین بازی یک دهه اخیر و شاید خاص‌ترین بازی تاریخ فوتبال ایران!
افشای بسته پیشنهادی ترامپ به اردوغان پیش از حمله به سوریه /سه راه حل ترامپ در ارتباط با حمله ترکیه به سوریه/حمله شدیداللحن اردوغان به عربستان سعودی/ اعلام آمادگی اسرائیل برای کمک به کردهای سوریه
سورپرایز خادمان عراقی توسط ایرانی ها
واکنش روسیه به احتمال جنگ ترکیه با کردها /بیانیه پنتاگون در مورد حضور نظامی در سوریه/ حملات ارتش ترکیه به مناطقی در مرز سوریه و عراق/ بیانیه وزارت خارجه ایران در خصوص تحولات اخیر

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۵۳ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۷ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)