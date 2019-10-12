تابناک جهان » آمریکا
191بازدید
‍ پ

Boeing and FAA at fault over 737 MAX certification — report

A report issued Friday by a panel of international aviation experts harshly criticized Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the design and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.
کد خبر: ۹۲۹۳۴۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۶ 12 October 2019

A report issued Friday by a panel of international aviation experts harshly criticized Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the design and certification of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

A newly designed, bestselling jet from Boeing, the 737 MAX was grounded around the world in March 2019 after its automated anti-stall system, called MCAS, was implicated in two crashes that killed 346 people.

A Lion Air 737 MAX jet plunged into the Java Sea in October 2018 shortly after takeoff, and in March 2019, an Ethiopian Air 737 MAX also crashed after taking off.

Investigators suspect the MCAS system automatically pushed the noses of the aircraft downward based on readings from a single malfunctioning sensor, which incorrectly told the MCAS that the aircraft were entering a stall.

The report by the Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR) was commissioned by the FAA in March following the Ethiopian crash to analyze the process FAA regulators went through in certifying the new aircraft, along with its computerized flight control system.

The report said it determined the FAA had followed outdated procedures and failed to apply its own rules while lacking the manpower and expertise to effectively oversee how the MCAS changed the handling of the 737 MAX compared with older 737 designs.

The report said that Boeing altered the design of the MCAS during the certification to make it more powerful, but neglected to inform the FAA of changes.

MCAS evolved "from a relatively benign system to a not-so-benign system without adequate knowledge by the FAA," the head of the panel, Christopher Hart, told reporters, adding there was no indication of intentional wrongdoing by Boeing.

The JATR committee concluded that if FAA technical staff had known more about how the MCAS worked, they would likely have recognized the potential for the anti-stall system to overcome the pilots' control of the aircraft.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
boeing faa usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

کدام رنگ‌های ماشین، بیشترین مشتری را دارد

حمله تازه برانکو به کارلوس کی‌روش و تعریف از ویلموتس

چه کنیم که آخر ماه، حقوقمان ته نکشد!

نیروهای ویژه آمریکا زیر آتش حملات ترکیه در سوریه

چرا ستاره مصدوم تیم ملی والیبال به ایران بازنگشت؟

غرضی: درحال‌حاضر، امکان انتخاب مثل گذشته وجود ندارد

انتقاد شریعتمداری ازسخنان روحانی درباره فضای انتخابات

انگیزه‌های زنها و مردها از ازدواج موقت چیست؟

مرگ دلخراش دو کودک در آب انبار قدیمی

مدارس خاص برای اقشار خاص

انتقاد از حکم مجازات پورشه‌سوار جنجالی

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

۳اشتباهی که افرادباهوش درخرید خودرو انجام نمی‌دهند
انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!
برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه
داماد معاون استان‌های صداوسیما با حکم او، مدیر شبکه شما شد
انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی
سالم‌ترین اغذیه برای زائران اربعین
آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه
وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!
علت انفجار در بدنه نفتکش ایرانی مشخص شد
ماجرای پیغام مهم یک مرجع تقلید به هاشمی قبل از انتخابات ۹۲ /ذوالنوری: محصورین از همه امکانات برخوردارند/مکان دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده تغییر کرد/همسر کاووس سیدامامی از ایران رفت/مازنی: سال ۸۴ بزرگان اصلاحات غفلت کردند/پیشنهادی صلح‌جویانه به عارف
ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند
ایران - کامبوج؛ کم اهمیت‌ترین بازی یک دهه اخیر و شاید خاص‌ترین بازی تاریخ فوتبال ایران!
افشای بسته پیشنهادی ترامپ به اردوغان پیش از حمله به سوریه /سه راه حل ترامپ در ارتباط با حمله ترکیه به سوریه/حمله شدیداللحن اردوغان به عربستان سعودی/ اعلام آمادگی اسرائیل برای کمک به کردهای سوریه
سورپرایز خادمان عراقی توسط ایرانی ها
واکنش روسیه به احتمال جنگ ترکیه با کردها /بیانیه پنتاگون در مورد حضور نظامی در سوریه/ حملات ارتش ترکیه به مناطقی در مرز سوریه و عراق/ بیانیه وزارت خارجه ایران در خصوص تحولات اخیر

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۵۳ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۷ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)