تابناک جهان » ایران
272بازدید
‍ پ

Zarif elaborates Iran’s Hormuz Peace Endeavor

During his stay in New York last month for attending the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced a regional peace initiative for the Persian Gulf. Iranian foreign minister has elaborated the initiative and its implications for the regional countries.
کد خبر: ۹۲۹۰۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۰:۲۳ 10 October 2019

Tabnak – During his stay in New York last month for attending the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani introduced a regional peace initiative for the Persian Gulf. Iranian foreign minister has elaborated the initiative and its implications for the regional countries.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says all regional states at various levels, including experts, think-tanks, the private sector, senior officials, ministers and heads of state, must hold meetings on the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) proposed by Tehran to facilitate implementation of this regional initiative without need for any foreign contribution.

Zarif made the statement in an op-ed published by the Financial Times on Thursday, noting, “We must build consensus at various levels about the parameters of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, and then collectively launch and implement it. So Iran proposes setting up meetings of experts, think-tanks, the private sector, senior officials, ministers and heads of state to deliberate on common objectives.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani presented the initiative while delivering a speech at his UN General Assembly meeting in New York on September 25, inviting all regional countries to participate in it.

What follows is the full text of Zarif’s article:

This is a significant moment for our neighborhood. We are witnessing an escalation in tensions and insecurity, threatening to spiral out of control and result in untold tragedies. The four-and-a-half-year war on Yemen has brought the region to the brink of disaster and resulted in measures against Saudi Aramco’s facilities.

For too long now there has been mistrust, acrimony and conflict in the community around the Strait of Hormuz. For too long, states have armed themselves and invaded, bombed or embargoed each other. For too long, foreign forces have come to our region to project their power, not to protect our people. And for too long our peoples have suffered.

We can, collectively, choose to remain on this path of instability and tension, and await the unknown. Or, we can instead choose peace, security, stability and prosperity for all. In late September, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani proposed the latter at the UN General Assembly, unveiling what he called the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (Hope). The UN was given a mandate in 1987 to furnish the necessary umbrella for such a regional arrangement.

Iran is trying to provide a solution to what appears — but in fact is not — an intractable problem. There are competing interests and ideologies, disparities in size, resources and capabilities, and distrust among the states most affected by developments in the area: Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

To be successful, this effort requires universal observance of the purposes and principles of the UN charter. We will all need to commit to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the inviolability of our international borders, and the peaceful settlement of disputes. We should categorically reject any threat or use of force or participation in coalitions against each other. Considering the obvious disparities in size and resources, we must commit to mutual respect, mutual interest, and equal footing in all aspects of our relations and interactions.

We must build consensus at various levels about the parameters of the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, and then collectively launch and implement it. So Iran proposes setting up meetings of experts, think-tanks, the private sector, senior officials, ministers and heads of state to deliberate on common objectives.

These meetings can help articulate a collective approach to opportunities and challenges such as energy security and freedom of navigation for all. We must also promote arms control and security building measures, the establishment of a zone that is free of weapons of mass destruction, as well as the prevention and resolution of regional conflicts. We can begin with — or work towards — the signing of a Hormuz Community Non-Intervention and Non-Aggression Pact.

We can set up joint task forces to come up with practical steps towards these objectives and gradually build confidence and expand co-operation. These task forces can develop mechanisms and procedures for co-operation on common security and regional conflict prevention and resolution. They can include hotlines, early warning systems, military contacts and the exchange of data and information. Another task force could bring us together in order to combat the drug trade, terrorism and human trafficking.

Nothing builds greater confidence than close interaction among peoples and businesses. A task force can be mandated to promote joint investments and ventures in oil, gas, energy and transit and transport. Academics and prominent thinkers can also work together to expand cultural co-operation, interfaith dialogue and tourism. Scientific co-operation could include the exchange of scholars and students, and joint scientific and technological projects.

Relevant experts can propose joint efforts to address vital issues of cyber security, nuclear safety, and protecting the environment — particularly the marine environment. Co-operation on humanitarian issues, such as the treatment of migrants, refugees and displaced persons can be promoted by bringing together relevant agencies within a humanitarian task force.

I invite my colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states, and in the academic and diplomatic communities, to join us in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability and prosperity.

We all have grievances about the past. Iran, after eight years of regionally financed aggression and 40 years of foreign-sponsored attacks and separatism, has much to complain about.

But as the great poet and sage Rumi wrote 800 years ago: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and right-doing there is a field. I’ll meet you there.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran zarif Hormuz Peace Endeavor
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

نخست وزیر عراق: اعتراضات اخیر نظم خواب مرا به هم زد

اشتیاق زنان در استادیوم «آزادی»

ابتکار: فیفا کمک کرد، اما اصل کار را دولت انجام داد

ربیعی: زیر فشار برای ورود بانوان تصمیم نگرفتیم

پامپئو: رفتار چین با مسلمانان نقض حقوق بشر است

تاج: حضور بانوان هیچ مشکلی نداشت

پژو ۳۰۱ ایران خودرو را بیشتر بشناسیم

بازی با فرم تئاتر در صحنه سینما با «مسخره باز»

آلودگی هوا موجب افزایش پرخاشگری می‌شود

پاسخ ویژه تیم ملی به ابراز احساسات تماشاگران زن

سردیس جدید قیصرامین پور نصب شد

۱۲ نکته درباره «فرزندخواندگی»

ماجرای عجیب زنده‌شدن یک پسر بچه پس از مرگ

چرا کاهش نرخ بیکاری برای مردم ملموس نیست؟

تفاوت معنادار فرزندخواهی تا فرزندآوری

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

۳اشتباهی که افرادباهوش درخرید خودرو انجام نمی‌دهند
انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند
تصویب طرح تعطیلی پنجشنبه‌ها در کمیسیون اجتماعی
اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
داماد معاون استان‌های صداوسیما با حکم او، مدیر شبکه شما شد
با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!
انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی
روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری
مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟
تصویری از خبرنگار روس بازداشت شده در تهران
برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه
مردی که روزی ۳۰ کیلومتر در تهران راه می‌رفت
پست و مقام فروشی از موضوع واترگیت هم بدتر است/ صندلی شش میلاردی نصیب چه کسی شد؟
مادر امیر قطر در حاشیه مسابقات دو و میدانی

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۷۵ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۵۹ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد که نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۷ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۰۷ نظر)