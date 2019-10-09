Iran Makes Big Onshore Natural Gas Discovery

A huge gas reserve has been discovered in Iran’s Southern province of Fars, after a year of extensive exploration in the region.

Head of the National Iranian Oil Company Exploration Directorate (NIOCEXP) Seyed Saleh Hendi confirmed the revelation about a massive gas reservoir being discovered in the Southern Iranian province of Fars, adding that the accomplishment was achieved after a year of toiling explorations in the region.

According to reports, explorers hit high gas flows in the depth of 3900 meters, and early estimates are speculating that the reservoir is containing a volume of gas equal to 16 years of consumption in metropolitan Tehran.

Local officials told FNA that further details will be disclosed by the Managing Director of the NIOC in the near future.

Late in August, the NIOCEXP had found a new oil reservoir in Dezful in the Southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Fars News Agency