تابناک جهان » اروپا
158بازدید
‍ پ

Billions of euros of EU funds misspent last year: auditors

More than 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of European Union funds were misspent last year, EU auditors estimated in a report released on Tuesday, which highlighted poor checks in receiving states on how the bloc’s funds are invested.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۵۱۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۳ 08 October 2019

More than 4 billion euros ($4.3 billion) of European Union funds were misspent last year, EU auditors estimated in a report released on Tuesday, which highlighted poor checks in receiving states on how the bloc’s funds are invested.

The annual assessment is likely to fan the heated debate about the bloc’s next seven-year budget which Germany, the largest contributor to it, wants to cap below EU proposals meant to address new expenses on migration, social security and job-creation.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA), which is responsible for assessing the annual 155-billion-euro EU budget, estimated that an average of 2.6% of last year’s EU expenses were irregular, up from 2.4% the previous year.

Because of that, auditors could not give a clean-sheet assessment of the budget and issued a “qualified opinion” on the regularity of payments, the court said in a note.

The president of the court, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, said the irregularities detected were not a reason for big concern as they represented a small amount of the budget and were mostly caused by complex payment rules.

However, he warned about sectors in which higher levels of errors were found, especially when EU funds were paid as reimbursements for research, development projects in poorer regions of the bloc or aid to emerging economies outside the EU.

SAMPLE CHECKS

In some of these fields, irregularities amounted to around 5% of total spending, the court said. It could not provide more precise figures because its findings were based on sample checks and statistical estimates.

Irregular payments are usually the result of mistakes or the wrong application of EU rules but in the worst cases they can hide full-fledged fraud. Only for a handful of payments did the court raise concerns to investigative authorities, the report said.

Last year, the EU anti-fraud office OLAF recommended the recovery of 371 million euros of EU funds because of criminal abuses.

The irregularities detected are likely to represent a fraction of all errors in EU spending because of the limited resources available to auditors to conduct checks.

Authorities in EU states where EU money is spent are not always very keen to help. Irregularities in spending could lead to reimbursements of funds that in some EU states, especially in the east and the south of the bloc, are crucial for local economies.

EU auditors found more than 70% of the irregularities emerged last year in spending on poorer regions of the bloc, the ECA report said, while authorities of the 28 EU states detected the remainder.

In some cases, EU auditors detected errors in projects that had already been approved by national authorities. “Member states’ auditors need to get better at doing their checks,” said one EU official.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe fund report
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

زائران خروجی مرز مهران ماسک داشته باشند

وضعیت هشدار برای هوای مشهد در دومین روز پیاپی

زندگی شگفت انگیز مرد روسی با گرگ‌ها

رزمایش آمریکا برای «دفاع از اروپا» با مشارکت ۱۸ کشور

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

سقوط جرثقیل در تهران ۲ کشته برجای گذاشت
واکنش اسرائیلی‌ها به «طرح ترور نافرجام سردار سلیمانی»
شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند
مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند
دیدار کتایون ریاحی با دالایی لاما
خودروی جایگزین پراید مشخص شد
پوشش بازیگر زن در جشنواره زنان کانادا
بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان
ایروانی: برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها، رشادت‌ها که به خرج ندادم/ تنها شاکی ما معاونت اقتصادی اطلاعات سپاه است/ توضیح قاضی درباره قراردادهای متهم با همسر یک مدیر و دختر مدیر دیگر/ نصیحت صلواتی به متهم/ فرار متهم ردیف چهارم با دستور ایروانی
گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
محسن رفیق‌دوست: به من ربطی ندارد که تورم قیمت خانه ام در «فرمانیه» را بالا برده است/احمد توکلی در نامه‌ای به رئیسی: دو مأمور اطلاعات ۴۵هکتار زمین را تاراج کرده‌اند
مدیرعامل شرکت پشتیبانی امور دام بازداشت شد
درخواست محمد بن سلمان از پاکستان و عراق برای میانجی‌گری با ایران/شلیک چند خمپاره به شهرک صدر بغداد/ طرح جدید وزیر خارجه اسرائیل به کشورهای عربی/ آمادگی ترکیه برای آغاز عملیات در شرق فرات
مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۵۸ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۷ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آیا پرداخت یارانه‌ها، کمکی از سر «لطف» دولت به مردم است یا دادن حق مردم؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

رزمایش‌ نظامی روسیه، ایران و سوریه در غرب دیرالزور/ استعفای قریب‌الوقوع طراح اصلی تحریم‌ها علیه ایران/ بیانیه شورای امنیت ملی عراق درباره ناآرامی‌های این کشور/ درخواست جدید فرانسه از ایران و آمریکا برای مذاکره  (۹۴ نظر)

کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟  (۹۱ نظر)