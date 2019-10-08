تابناک جهان » آمریکا
406بازدید
‍ پ

Man who says he killed 93 women is America's deadliest serial killer, FBI says

The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۴۸۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۶ 08 October 2019

The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the United States is now considered to be the most prolific serial killer in country’s history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators last year that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release on Sunday, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

Investigators also provided new information and details about five cases in Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, Nevada and Louisiana.

The 79-year-old Little is serving multiple life sentences in California. He says he strangled his 93 victims, nearly all of them women.

Some of his victims were on the margins of society. Many were originally deemed overdoses, or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found.

The FBI provided 30 drawings of some of his victims – color portraits that were drawn by Little himself in prison. They are haunting portraits, mostly of black women.

The agency also provided videos taken during prison interviews with Little. He described a woman he strangled in 1993 – and how he rolled her down a slope on a desolate road.

“I heard a secondary road noise and that meant she was still rolling,” he said.

In another video, he described a victim in New Orleans. “She was pretty. Light-colored, honey-brown skin,” he said with a small smile. “She was tall for a woman. Beautiful shape. And, uh, friendly.”

It was 1982, and they met in a club. She left with him in his Lincoln, and they parked by a bayou.

“That’s the only one that I ever killed by drowning,” he said.

Investigators around the country are still trying to piece together his confessions with unidentified remains and unsolved cases from decades past. In August, he pleaded guilty to murdering four women in Ohio. He was convicted in California of three slayings in 2013 and pleaded guilty to another killing last year in Texas.

Samuel Little leaves the courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas, last year.

Authorities in Knox County, Tennessee, said Monday that a woman named Martha Cunningham was probably a victim of Little’s.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported in December that a cold case investigator with the Knox county sheriff’s office had identified the victim whom Little called “Martha”. The Knoxville mother’s body was found in a wooded area in eastern Knox county in 1975.

Cunningham’s body was found by a pair of hunters on the afternoon of 18 January 1975. She was bruised and nude from the waist down, her pantyhose and girdle bunched around her knees. Her purse and some of her jewelry were missing. Her body appeared to have been dragged into the woods and dumped behind a pine tree, authorities said at the time.

Despite that evidence, detectives at the time attributed Cunningham’s death to natural causes within a day of the discovery. The medical examiner’s investigative report lists the probable cause of death as “unknown”.

Cunningham was a talented singer and pianist who grew up performing with her parents and her six younger siblings in a gospel group known as the Happy Home Jubilee Singers.

Law enforcement in Tennessee had Little in custody 19 years after Cunningham’s body was found.

Little was convicted of misdemeanor larceny in 1994 in Nashville, Tennessee, and he was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to Tennessee bureau of investigation criminal records obtained Monday by the Associated Press.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa serial killer fbi
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج مجید تخت روانچی عباس ایروانی سحر تبر سامانه تردد زائرین
آخرین اخبار

تارتار: هرگز به نفت مسجدسلیمان برنمی‌گردم

سهمیه‌ای که دامن ۱۵۰۰ داوطلب خبرساز کنکور را گرفت

«سحر تبر» تیتر گاردین شد!

محدودیت بانک مرکزی برای ارز اربعین/ فرار مالیاتی ۴۰ هزار میلیارد تومانی/ ۳۲۰ هزار نمایشگاه دار و طلا فروش با بیمه کارگران ساختمانی/ میانگین افزایش حقوق و دستمزد چند درصد خواهد بود؟

علت عدم حضور دختر ستایش از زبان خودش

نجفی: با میترا درگیر شدم، بی هدف شلیک کردم

زمان بازگشت دو ستاره کلیدی استقلال به مسابقات

ارتباط تعداد دندان‌ها با بیماری قلبی

ترفند عجیب فیشر‌ها برای سرقت اطلاعات بانکی

صدور حکم میلیاردی برای سه پرونده بیت کوین در اردبیل

آمار اختلالات روان در ایرانیان

خشم انگلیسی‌ها از کاپیتولاسیون آمریکایی

ترامپ: گفتگوی من با همتای اوکراینی، دوستانه بود!

آغاز حمله هوایی ترکیه به مواضع کُردها در سوریه

کنگره آمریکا وزیر دفاع ترامپ را احضار کرد

وب گردی

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

سقوط جرثقیل در تهران ۲ کشته برجای گذاشت
واکنش اسرائیلی‌ها به «طرح ترور نافرجام سردار سلیمانی»
شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند
مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند
دیدار کتایون ریاحی با دالایی لاما
خودروی جایگزین پراید مشخص شد
پوشش بازیگر زن در جشنواره زنان کانادا
بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان
ایروانی: برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها، رشادت‌ها که به خرج ندادم/ تنها شاکی ما معاونت اقتصادی اطلاعات سپاه است/ توضیح قاضی درباره قراردادهای متهم با همسر یک مدیر و دختر مدیر دیگر/ نصیحت صلواتی به متهم/ فرار متهم ردیف چهارم با دستور ایروانی
گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!
تیپ سفیر استرالیا در دیدار با محمد جواد ظریف
محسن رفیق‌دوست: به من ربطی ندارد که تورم قیمت خانه ام در «فرمانیه» را بالا برده است/احمد توکلی در نامه‌ای به رئیسی: دو مأمور اطلاعات ۴۵هکتار زمین را تاراج کرده‌اند
مدیرعامل شرکت پشتیبانی امور دام بازداشت شد
درخواست محمد بن سلمان از پاکستان و عراق برای میانجی‌گری با ایران/شلیک چند خمپاره به شهرک صدر بغداد/ طرح جدید وزیر خارجه اسرائیل به کشورهای عربی/ آمادگی ترکیه برای آغاز عملیات در شرق فرات
معماری‌های شگفت انگیز ابوظبی امارات

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۵۸ نظر)

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۷ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

گمگشته «اعتراضات لردگان» فقط بیماری ایدز نبود!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

آیا پرداخت یارانه‌ها، کمکی از سر «لطف» دولت به مردم است یا دادن حق مردم؟  (۱۰۶ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

رزمایش‌ نظامی روسیه، ایران و سوریه در غرب دیرالزور/ استعفای قریب‌الوقوع طراح اصلی تحریم‌ها علیه ایران/ بیانیه شورای امنیت ملی عراق درباره ناآرامی‌های این کشور/ درخواست جدید فرانسه از ایران و آمریکا برای مذاکره  (۹۴ نظر)

کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟  (۹۱ نظر)