Ayatollah Khamenei praises close bonds between Iran and Iraq

Amid the recent wave of protests in Iraq, there have been attempts by some Western and regional media to depict the protests as being primarily aimed at Iran’s influence in the neighboring country. Iranian Supreme Leader warns against attempts to create a gap between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۶:۳۵ 07 October 2019

Amid the recent wave of protests in Iraq, there have been attempts by some Western and regional media to depict the protests as being primarily aimed at Iran's influence in the neighboring country. Iranian Supreme Leader warns against attempts to create a gap between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei says enemies’ plots aimed at driving a wedge between Iran and Iraq are doomed to failure as the two nations are tied together through faith in God and love for Imam Hussein.

"Iran and Iraq are two nations whose hearts & souls are tied together through faith in God & love for Imam Hussain & the progeny of the Prophet. This bond will grow stronger day by day,” the Leader's official Twitter account cited Ayatollah Khamenei as saying on Sunday.

He added, “Enemies seek to sow discord but they’ve failed & their conspiracy won’t be effective”.

The Leader's remarks come as millions of pilgrims from Iraq, Iran and around the world are preparing to travel to the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala to attend Arbaeen, marking the 40th day after the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam, Hussein ibn Ali (AS).

The comments also come against the backdrop of several days of protests against mismanagement and corruption in Iraq, with certain demonstrations descending into violence and clashes.

Meanwhile, a ranking Iranian Army commander assured the pilgrims visiting Iraq for Arbaeen that the Iranian Armed Forces have provided full security along the common border and at border crossings.

During a visit to the ‘Shalamcheh’ border crossing in southwest Iran, Deputy Chief of Iran’s Army for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said full security prevails along the country’s borders, stressing that there is no need for concern.

“The Armed Forces are ready to ensure security on all Iranian borders for smooth and trouble-free travels by pilgrims,” he added.

Pointing to the stepped up aerial and ground patrol missions at the border during Arbaeen, Sayyari said the number of pilgrims crossing Iran-Iraq border is increasing gradually, as already expected.

His remarks come as the Khosravi border crossing in Iran’s western province of Kermanshah, which had been closed due to recent unrest in Iraq, was reopened to the pilgrims visiting the Arab country for the Arbaeen ritual ceremony.

The governor of Kermanshah Province, Houshang Bazvand, said, “We sought to find a new route that, if curfew continued in Baghdad, would allow pilgrims to pass (to go to Karbala) and this has been done...”

The departure of Arbaeen pilgrims from the Khosravi border stopped Thursday at the request of Iraqi officials due to the curfew in Baghdad.

