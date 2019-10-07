Japanese ship collides with DPRK boat in Sea of Japan

Japan's Fisheries Agency said its surveillance ship collided with a fishing boat from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) off the coast of the Sea of Japan, according to a report received by Japan's Coast Guard.

The incident took place at around 9:10 a.m. local time 350 kilometers off the northwest coast of Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the report.

About 20 crew members on the DPRK boat were reportedly thrown into the sea.

The Japan Coast Guard sent rescue ships to the scene. Cause and details of the incident remain unclear.