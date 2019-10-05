India will increase violent oppression and use it as excuse to strike across LoC: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister, Imran Khan said that anyone from AJK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) trying to cross the LoC to help those in Kashmir would be playing into the narrative of India.

Imran Khan In a series of tweets, Khan said, " I understand the angering of the Kashmiris in AJK (PoK) seeing their fellow Kashmiris in IOJK ( Jammu and Kashmir) under inhumane curfew for over 2 months."

But anyone crossing the LoC from AJK to provide humanitarian aid or support for the Kashmiri struggle will play into the hands of the Indian narrative, he also said. He further said, " a narrative that tries to divert from the indigenous Kashmiris' struggle against brutal Indian occupation by trying to label it as Islamic terrorism being driven by Pakistan.

It will give India an excuse to increase violent oppression of Kashmiris in Jammu and Kashmir and attack across the LoC."