تابناک جهان » اروپا
468بازدید
‍ پ

Ukraine signs key agreement with pro-Russia separatists

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement Tuesday with pro-Russia separatists, Russia and European monitors that will allow a local election to be held in separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine.
کد خبر: ۹۲۷۲۳۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۴ 02 October 2019

The Ukrainian government signed an agreement Tuesday with pro-Russia separatists, Russia and European monitors that will allow a local election to be held in separatist-controlled regions in eastern Ukraine.

The agreement was signed after the parties met in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and is seen as a major step by the new Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy toward resolution of the conflict in eastern Ukraine between Kyiv and pro-Russia separatists.

In preparation for the election, the Ukrainian government and separatist leaders said they would withdraw troops from two locations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions next week.

No election 'under the gun'

President Zelenskiy told reporters in Kyiv that Ukraine agreed to a local election only when Ukraine regains control of its borders with Russia. The president has faced criticism that Ukraine is giving concessions to Moscow and for following a policy of appeasement with Russia.

"There won't be any elections under the barrel of a gun," Zelenskiy said. "There won't be any elections there if the troops are still there."

The government of Ukraine and the separatists agreed that the election will be valid if European observers from Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) determined that they were conducted freely and fairly.

Pro-Russia separatists are seeking a special status allowing for self-governance in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine, large parts of which have been under separatist control since April 2014.

If the OSCE declares the elections as valid, the Moscow-backed separatists said they expect to be given long-term special status.

Peace summit expected

The election agreement has been seen as paving the way for a summit between Zelenskiy, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the leaders of France and Germany. Russia had previously refused such a meeting, unless Ukraine agreed to hold a local election in the Donbass region.

After the agreement was signed, Zelenskiy said that nothing should stand in the way of the summit, and that a date would be announced soon. On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he expected the summit in the coming weeks.

There were reports on Tuesday of hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists protesting the development on Kyiv's Maidan square, which symbolizes Ukraine's resistance to Russian influence over the country.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ukraine russia agreement separatist
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هزینه سفر اربعین حسین فریدون نیکول پاشینیان بیژن قاسم زاده گذرگاه البوکمال القائم مولانا اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات سند ادعایی ۴ بندی توافق‌شده برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ شکست طرح عربستان برای براندازی سه ساله در ایران/ چراغ سیز ولیعهد سعودی برای دیدار با مقامات ایران/بیانیه «عادل عبدالمهدی» درباره تظاهرات‌های سه‌شنبه در عراق

بازداشت مردی که برای بانوان تتو می‌زد

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

سفارش آنلاین کتاب

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!
افشاگری از پشت پرده قتل محافظ شخصی پادشاه سعودی /عادل الجبیر: دست از مماشات با ایران بردارید! / اعلام جزئیات برنامه کاری کمیته قانون‌اساسی سوریه /بیانیه پلیس عربستان درباره ابهامات قتل محافظ ملک سلمان
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون
آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!
زشت‌ترین ماشین دنیا در ایران
کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
عمران خان اعلام جهاد کرد
وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه
روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست
جسد صدام حسین طعمه سگ‌ها شد!

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۴۲۵ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قطع قسمتی از انگشت دست نوزاد در بیمارستان فوق تخصصی!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۹۲ نظر)