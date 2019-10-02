تابناک جهان » آسیا
112بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea presumed to have fired missile from submarine — Yonhap

North Korea may have launched its ballistic missile from a submarine, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
کد خبر: ۹۲۷۲۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۰ 02 October 2019

North Korea may have launched its ballistic missile from a submarine, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The missile, believed to be a SLBM (submarine-launched ballistic missile), was launched from off the east coast near Wonsan and flew around 450 km.

"Our military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture," the JCS said, calling on Pyongyang to stop such acts that only escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

US Forces Korea said it is aware of the launch. "We are aware of reports of a possible North Korean missile launch. We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in the region," spokesman for US Forces Korea said.

According to the Japanese government, North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. One of the missiles reached Japan's exclusive economic zone near the Shimane prefecture. No damage to fishing boats was reported. North Korean missiles last reached Japan's exclusive economic zone in November 2017.

Since July 2019, North Korea has been regularly launching short-range ballistic missiles. In August, Pyongyang carried out five test-launches.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
north korea missile submarine
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هزینه سفر اربعین حسین فریدون نیکول پاشینیان بیژن قاسم زاده گذرگاه البوکمال القائم مولانا اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا
آخرین اخبار

قاتل شهید «حسن پاینده» قصاص شد

مخالفت پمپئو با استیضاح ترامپ

فغانی درفهرست داوران بین المللی ایران باقی ماند

پیشنهاد ترامپ برای شلیک گلوله به پای مهاجران

ژاپن از شلیک موشک توسط کره شمالی خبر داد

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی چهارشنبه ۱۰ مهر

پلیس واتیکان به دفتر چند نهاد عالی یورش برد

کشف عتیقه‌های هزاره دوم پیش از میلاد مسیح در تهران

دستگیری باند خانوادگی سرقت لوازم منزل

شکایت میلیون دلاری شفر از استقلال در فیفا کلید خورد

لیگ قهرمانان آسیا؛ الهلال با تحقیر السد ۱۰نفره فینالیست شد

مقدار کاهش درآمد شهرداری با طرح ترافیک جدید

حرکت دختر بچه‌ای که عمو پورنگ را متاثر کرد

کشاورزان سه میلیون تن گندم انبار کرده اند/ واکنش سایپا به جایگزینی یک خودروی جدید تلفیقی به جای پراید/ استقبال چینی‌ها از خودروی دست دوم/ مردم دیگر سکه نمی‌خرند

۸۰ درصد متعرضان به قطع یارانه نقدی منصرف شدند

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

سفارش آنلاین کتاب

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!
افشاگری از پشت پرده قتل محافظ شخصی پادشاه سعودی /عادل الجبیر: دست از مماشات با ایران بردارید! / اعلام جزئیات برنامه کاری کمیته قانون‌اساسی سوریه /بیانیه پلیس عربستان درباره ابهامات قتل محافظ ملک سلمان
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون
آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!
زشت‌ترین ماشین دنیا در ایران
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
عمران خان اعلام جهاد کرد
کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟
وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه
روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست
جسد صدام حسین طعمه سگ‌ها شد!

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۴۲۵ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قطع قسمتی از انگشت دست نوزاد در بیمارستان فوق تخصصی!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۹۲ نظر)