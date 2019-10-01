تابناک جهان » چین
147بازدید
‍ پ

China's National Day Parade Showcases Growing Economic and Military Might

Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-capable missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing on Tuesday as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a military parade that showcased its emergence as an increasingly ambitious global power.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۹۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۹ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۱ 01 October 2019

Trucks carrying weapons including a nuclear-capable missile designed to evade U.S. defenses rumbled through Beijing on Tuesday as the Communist Party celebrated its 70th anniversary in power with a military parade that showcased its emergence as an increasingly ambitious global power.

The military showed off China’s most advanced weapons, some being shown for the first time, as rows of soldiers marched in lockstep past President Xi Jinping and other leaders on Tiananmen Square, the country’s symbolic political heart. Thousands of spectators waved Chinese flags and fighter jets flew low overhead.

“No force can shake the status of our great motherland, and no force can stop the progress of the Chinese people and the Chinese nation,” Xi, wearing a gray Mao jacket, said in a nationally televised speech.

Xi was joined on the Tiananmen rostrum by Chinese leaders including Premier Li Keqiang and former Presidents Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin.

The event marks the anniversary of the Oct. 1, 1949, announcement of the founding of the People’s Republic of China by then-leader Mao Zedong following a civil war. Invoking Mao’s memory, Xi made his speech Tuesday on the same spot as the former leader’s 1949 declaration.

Xi, who is chairman of the body that commands the ruling party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, rode in an open-topped limousine past dozens of rows of truck-mounted missiles, armored personnel carriers and other military gear.

Soldiers in helmets and combat gear shouted, “Hello, leader!” and “Serve the people!” Xi replied, “Hello, comrades.”

A formation of fighter jets trailing colored smoke and led by a plane with a radar dish flew low over the capital as Xi waved to the pilots from the ground.

The event highlighted rapidly developing Chinese weapons technology that foreign analysts say is close to matching the United States, Russia and Europe in missiles, drones and some other fields.

The PLA, the world’s biggest military with 2 million men and women in uniform, also is working on fighter planes, the first Chinese-built aircraft carrier and a new generation of nuclear-powered submarines.

One of the most closely-watched weapons unveiled Tuesday was the Dongfeng-17, a nuclear-capable glider that foreign analysts say is designed to maneuver at high speed to evade anti-missile defenses.

Another missile displayed, the Dongfeng-41, is believed to have a range of up to 15,000 kilometers (9,400 miles), which would make it world’s longest-range military missile. Analysts say it may be able to carry as many as 10 warheads to hit separate targets.

The party’s emphasis on missiles and other long-range weapons reflects Beijing’s desire to displace the United States as the region’s dominant force and enforce claims to Taiwan, the South China Sea and other disputed territories.

The PLA had the world’s second-highest military spending at an estimated $250 billion last year, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. The United States, with a force of 1.3 million people, led in spending at $650 billion last year, or more than 2½ times China’s level.

China has about 280 nuclear warheads, compared with 6,450 for the United States and 6,850 for Russia, according to SIPRI. Beijing says it wants a “minimum credible nuclear deterrent” but won’t be the first to use atomic weapons in a conflict.

China has developed military abilities “that can reach potential adversaries across the globe,” the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in a report in January.

Tuesday’s celebration comes as Xi’s government faces economic and political challenges, but the ruling party’s hold on power appears to be secure three decades after it crushed pro-democracy protests centered on Tiananmen Square.

Beijing is trying to shore up cooling economic growth and prevent politically dangerous job losses amid a tariff war with Washington over trade and technology, a dispute that has battered Chinese exporters.

The party faces anti-government protests in Hong Kong that have embarrassed Beijing ahead of its highest-profile political event of the year. Despite that, Xi promised in a speech Monday to stick to official commitments to let Hong Kong manage its own affairs despite the unrest.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended Tuesday’s parade in Beijng, accompanied by dozens of Hong Kong officials and dignitaries in a show of unity with the ruling party.

Paramilitary policy maintained a strong presence Tuesday in Shenzhen, the mainland city that abuts Hong Kong. Dozens of armored personnel carriers and other vehicles of the People’s Armed Police were parked outside a stadium as authorities prepared for an evening fireworks display.

Also Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his country’s decades-long ties with Beijing in a congratulatory message to Xi and said Pyongyang would stand by China in “defending and glorifying socialism,” according to the North’s official news agency. The two leaders have met five times amid pressure on Pyongyang to renounced nuclear weapons development.

Xi, the son of a commander in Mao’s guerrilla army, has emerged as China’s most powerful leader in decades after using a marathon anti-corruption drive to neutralize potential rivals.

The party removed constitutional limits on its term as president last year, rolling back efforts to create a consensus-based system and prevent autocratic one-man rule.

In his speech Monday, Xi reminded Taiwan, the self-ruled island Beijing claims as its own territory, of the ruling party’s pledge to unite it with the mainland, by force if necessary.

Beijing is using China’s status as the world’s second-biggest economy as leverage to isolate Taiwan politically. China has pressured foreign retailers, airlines and other companies to identify the island and the mainland as one country on their websites. In its latest diplomatic coup, Beijing persuaded the Solomon Islands last month to break diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan’s unification with the mainland is “an inevitable trend” and ” no force can ever stop it,” Xi said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
china national day military parade
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هزینه سفر اربعین لایحه تجارت پیاده روی اربعین سید تقی کبیری روز جهانی ناشنوایان
آخرین اخبار

تحریف سخنان محسن رضایی در سایت اکسپرس

بن سلمان دولتی بودن قتل خاشقچی را پذیرفت

زرینچه: از استقلال توقع می‌رود راحت‌تر برنده شود

مادورو: هدف ترامپ تنها گرفتن عکس است

اخراج ۱۰ هزار مهاجر غیرقانونی از یونان

افشای درخواست ترامپ از استرالیا درباره تحقیقات مولر

شعار و سنگ‌پرانی علیه سپاهانی‌ها در خرم آباد

آتش سوزی در کوه تِنَوش ایذه خوزستان

کاهش سهمیه کارت سوخت جایگاه‌داران/ سوءمدیریت؛ گوجه ۸۰۰ تومانی، سال آینده کمیاب می‌شود/ لایحه بودجه ۹۹ با منابع مالیاتی جدید ۱۵ آذر به مجلس می‌رود/ پزشکان مالیات ندهند بقیه هم نمی‌دهند!

توصیه‌های ضروری وزارت بهداشت در سفر اربعین

تاکسی‌های اینترنتی فرسوده از رده خارج می‌شوند

نامه تاج برای جلوگیری از فاجعه انحلال سه تیم‌ نفتی

افزایش ۲.۵ برابری جمعیت «سالمندان» تا ۱۴۳۰

پیام توییتری ظریف به مناسبت روز مولانا

جلوگیری از انتقال میلیارد‌ها ریال پول کثیف

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

سفارش آنلاین کتاب

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت برای زوار اربعین
افشاگری از پشت پرده قتل محافظ شخصی پادشاه سعودی /عادل الجبیر: دست از مماشات با ایران بردارید! / اعلام جزئیات برنامه کاری کمیته قانون‌اساسی سوریه /بیانیه پلیس عربستان درباره ابهامات قتل محافظ ملک سلمان
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
اسارت گسترده نظامیان سعودی به دست نیروهای یمنی
آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!
زشت‌ترین ماشین دنیا در ایران
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
دستور پخت ذرت مکزیکی

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۴۲۵ نظر)

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد را دارد سازگار نیست  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۹۰ نظر)