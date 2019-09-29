تابناک جهان » آمریکا
288بازدید
‍ پ

Trump lashes out at impeachment 'scam'

US President Donald Trump has labeled the current impeachment inquiry as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics," in a Twitter tirade late on Saturday.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۴۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۷ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۲۸ 29 September 2019

US President Donald Trump has labeled the current impeachment inquiry as the "greatest scam in the history of American politics," in a Twitter tirade late on Saturday.

"The Democrats want to take away your guns; they want to take away your health care; they want to take away your vote; they want to take away your freedom; they want to take away your judges; they want to take away everything," he said in a video post.

"Our country is at stake like never before," he warned.

He then retweeted more than 20 video posts from the Republican National Committee's opposition research team, which largely showed Republicans criticizing the earnestness of the impeachment process, downplaying the seriousness of the allegations and questioning the integrity of the anonymous whistleblower.

Trump defended his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying the Democrat account of the call was fictitious.

The scattershot posts reveal some of the pressure that Trump and his administration are likely feeling as the Democrats push on with their impeachment inquiry into his alleged misuse of office and alleged attempted cover-ups.

Congressional committees have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, compelling him to turn over Ukraine-related documents, investigating whether Trump jeopardized national security and the integrity of US elections.

Next week, they will interview five State Department officials, including former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch was reportedly fired for resisting Trump's efforts to pressure Kyiv to probe his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday public opinion now supports an impeachment inquiry.

"In the public, the tide has completely changed; it could change now — who knows — but right now after seeing the complaint and the inspector general report and the cavalier attitude the administration had towards it, the American people are coming to a different decision," Pelosi said at a journalism event hosted by the Texas Tribune news website.

"If the facts are persuasive to the American people, they may be to some Republicans," Pelosi said.

As revealed by an anonymous whistleblower earlier this month, and confirmed this past week by an official rough transcript released by the White House, during a July 25 telephone call, Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Both Bidens have denied any wrongdoing.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump democrates impeachment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات افغانستان لایحه تجارت نگار قدسی کنی بوریس جانسون مجید تخت روانچی تالاخادزه
آخرین اخبار

قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم

چگونه مطمئن شوم که او به من علاقه دارد؟

ترابیان: یک نفر همه کاره فوتبال و فوتسال است

۷ قانون ابدی در طراحی کاتالوگ‌های حرفه‌ای تبلیغاتی

صدور گذرنامه زیارتی موقت در دستور کار

سرگردانی زائران اربعین در تهیه بلیت هواپیما

اولین عامل مرگ و میر در ایران

افزایش دستفروشان ایرانی در کردستان عراق

کاهش ۳ تا ۵ درجه‌ای دما در نوار شمالی کشور

تایید کشته شدن محافظ شخصی ملک سلمان

درگیری لفظی ام‌باپه با نیمار در بازی دیشب پاری سن ژرمن

نقد و بررسی آئودی اس‌کیو 2 مدل 2019

درخواست گراهام از ترامپ برای ترور بشار اسد/گزارش‌های تأیید نشده از کشته شدن محافظ شخصی ملک سلمان/درخواست وزیر خارجه بحرین برای انغقاد برجام جدید/ پرواز بالگردهای آمریکا و ترکیه بر فراز سوریه

هفته پنجم لیگ قطر|انصاری فرد به الغرافه هم گل زد

ترافیک سنگین در آزادراه‌های قزوین-کرج-تهران

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
پدر داماد احمدی‌نژاد، کفش انتخابات پوشید/توضیحات پژمانفر درباره فایل ویدیویی مجادله اش با لاریجانی/اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات شرکت کنند، بر سرِ هستی و هویت خود قمار می‌کنند /تقدیر حسین شریعتمداری از روحانی
ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان
توهین پژمان فر به لاریجانی: بی‌شعور
ماجرای هدیه لاکچری شبنم نعمت زاده به همدستش
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد
بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است
تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک
زیباکلام: دستاورد نیویورک؛ پایان امید‌ها/تمجید کیهان از سخنرانی رئیس جمهور: آقای روحانی دست مریزاد! /آیا راه بهانه‌جویی بسته شد؟
اولین عکس از شهاب حسینی در نقش شمس
پاسخ فرمانده کل ارتش به تهدید عربستان
هشدار غیرعلنی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران/موافقت عربستان به آتش بس جزئی در یمن/روایت فارن پالیسی از تلاش آمریکا برای گروکشی از ظریف/هجمه رسانه‌های اماراتی علیه پادشاهی عمان
حکم زنی که روی خودروی پلیس کشف حجاب کرده بود: ویزیت و انجام عمل زایمان رایگان به جای یک سال حبس/قالیباف: با «جمهوری اسلامی» هم اگر ربا بر اقتصاد حاکم بماند، مشکلی حل نمی‌شود
حجاب عروس ملکه در حال رفتن به مسجد
واکنش ایران به گزارش آژانس بین المللی انرژی اتمی/ممنوعیت سفر شاهزاده‌های سعودی به خارج بدون کسب مجوز/استقبال روسیه از طرح ایران برای امنیت در خلیج فارس،/اتهام جدید دولت آمریکا به استفاده دولت سوریه از سلاح شیمیایی

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سه عاملی که مانع می شوند «هپکو» با دستور رئیس‌جمهور نجات پیدا کند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۰۰ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)