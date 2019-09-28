The Latest: Bomb hits Kandahar polling station

A hospital in the southern city of Kandahar says that it is treating at least 15 wounded after a bomb attack on a local mosque where a polling station is located.

The doctor with the Southern Kandahar Hospital said the wounded included one police, several election officials, and Afghans who came to cast their ballots in the national elections on Saturday.

The doctor spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with the media.

He added that three of the wounded are in critical condition.

Threats of violence from Taliban insurgents have rattled Afghanistan as it holds presidential elections, weeks after the U.S.-led peace process collapsed.