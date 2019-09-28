تابناک جهان » روسیه
Despite all trials, UN-centered world order remains stable — Lavrov

Despite all trials, the United Nations and the world order centered around it remains stable and has a great margin of safety, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the General Debate of the 74th UN General Assembly on Friday.
"In the run-up to the next anniversary of the United Nations, I would like to underline - the UN-centered system of the world order, despite all trials, is stable and has a great margin of safety. It is a kind of a safety net which guarantees - if the UN Charter is respected - a peaceful development of mankind through finding a balance of sometimes rather contradictory interests of various countries," he said.

The minister added that years of the global organization’s work demonstrated that de-ideologized cooperation of states at the face of common threat, gained in the years of World War II, is still relevant.

"Today’s challenges and threats are no less dangerous," he continued. "Only working together we will be able to effectively address them. Half a century ago a prominent scientist and public figure, the Nobel Prize Laureate Andrei Sakharov wrote the following - The division of mankind threatens it with destruction. If mankind is to get away from the brink, it must overcome its divisions. It was the unity which was considered the key task of the UN by its Founding Fathers. Let us be worthy of their legacy and memory.".

