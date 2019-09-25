Israel detains Palestinian minister of Jerusalem affairs

Israeli police detained the Palestinian Authority's minister of Jerusalem affairs, Fadi al-Hadami on Wednesday, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported.

In June, Israeli police had detained, then released al-Hadami from custody after questioning him over claims he organized activities in the city in violation of Israeli rules, his lawyer said.

The June arrest was reportedly due to activities that included accompanying Chile’s president during a visit to Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex.

This infuriated Israel, which said the tour constituted a violation of regulations and a breach of understandings reached with Santiago for the head of state’s visit.