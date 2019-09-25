تابناک جهان » آسیا
370بازدید
‍ پ

Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UN

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۸۰۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۱۳ 25 September 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference in New York, he hoped more leaders would at least ask India to lift the siege on Kashmir.

“We are very thankful that the president has taken a very principled stance,” said Khan, adding that Pakistan has “very good relationship” with Turkey.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
pakistan turkey kashmir
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مالیات پزشکان ابتکار صلح هرمز هپکو اراک هفته دفاع مقدس مجمع عمومی سازمان ملل متحد
آخرین اخبار

کلیات طرح تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی تصویب شد

حرف‌های جنجالی و سیاسی ژاوی درباره دمکراسی و امیر قطر

سوال از وزیر دادگستری درباره فوت سحر خدایاری

قیمت دلار چهارشنبه ۳ مهرماه ۹۸

دیدار وزرای خارجه ۱+۴ و ایران در نیویورک

تغییر فرمت لیگ ملت‌های اروپا در فصل ۲۱ - ۲۰۲۰

تصاویر مصدومیت و تعویض اجباری دیشب مسی+عکس

گفت‌وگوی سه‌جانبه روحانی، ماکرون و جانسون

رویترز: عربستان خریدار نفت شده است

حزب نتانیاهو یک کرسی دیگر به دست آورد

مخالفت بحرین با عضویت در طرح «صلح هرمز»

انفجار درمسیر اتوبوس پلیس در جنوب ترکیه

عملیات روانی رویترز درباره تغییر در برجام/افشای نقش کُردهای سوری در حمله به الحشد الشعبی عراق/واکنش ترامپ به میانجی‌گری‌های ماکرون بین آمریکا و ایران/کشته شدن بیش از ۳۰۰۰ غیرنظامی در حملات ائتلاف بین‌المللی در سوریه

درخواست نخست وزیر ژاپن از ایران در سازمان ملل

انوشیروانی: برای المپیک امیدی به کیانوش نیست

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

اجاره سالن

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
صحنه‌ای که مسافران هواپیما را شوکه کرد
نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است
اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا
معلمی که اقدام جالبش مورد توجه دنیا قرار گرفت!
جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس
لحظه هجوم وحشیانه مار به سمت دختر جوان
آیا تنها جذابیت سیستان و بلوچستان برای فیلمسازی عبدالمالک ریگی است؟!
رئیس پلیس تهران: برنامه‌ریزی‌های معاندین برای اخلال در داربی نقش بر آب شد/ترامپ: برنامه‌ای برای دیدار با مقامات ایرانی در نیویورک ندارم
زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند
درگیری ملانیا ترامپ با قیچی افتتاحیه
کار جالب پوتین در اوقات فراغتش
شلیک دو موشک پرواز‌ها در فرودگاه دبی را متوقف کرد

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۶۲ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۷ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۱۷ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)