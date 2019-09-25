Pakistan thanks Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UN

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising the Kashmir issue in his address Tuesday to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at a news conference in New York, he hoped more leaders would at least ask India to lift the siege on Kashmir.

“We are very thankful that the president has taken a very principled stance,” said Khan, adding that Pakistan has “very good relationship” with Turkey.