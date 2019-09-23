تابناک جهان » آمریکا
376بازدید
‍ پ

Blackface damages Trudeau at polls as he vows lower taxes, cellphone costs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday worked to start putting last week’s blackface scandal behind him and focused on policies he said he’d pursue if reelected, including lower cellphone costs and a middle-class tax cut, according to reports.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۴۰۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۴۴ 23 September 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday worked to start putting last week’s blackface scandal behind him and focused on policies he said he’d pursue if reelected, including lower cellphone costs and a middle-class tax cut, according to reports.

“Canadians work hard and they deserve to sleep easy at night. By lowering taxes and cutting cellphone bills, our Liberal team will put more than $1,500 per year back in the pockets of hardworking Canadian families,” he said, according to Reuters.

JOE CONCHA BLASTS MEDIA HYPOCRISY

The CBC reported that Canadians’ cell phone bills are among the highest in the world at around $40 to $100. He also said his government would increase the personal income tax deduction to $15,000 for those earning under $147,000. The report said the tax cut would cost $2.9 billion the first year and increase to $5.6 billion by 2023-2024.

Just a week after he launched his reelection campaign, he was rocked after a 2001 photo emerged in a Time magazine report showing him wearing brownface makeup to an “Arabian Nights” party at the private school where he was teaching.

Trudeau admitted to reporters that this was not the only time he had darkened his skin to appear a different race-- he said he also did it once during a high school talent show.

He apologized for the images, but pollster Frank Graves of EKOS Research told Reuters that polls have shifted and the gap between the his campaign and the opposition Conservatives has narrowed.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Graves said he will release the poll numbers later this week, but told the news outlet that Trudeau’s lead has “evaporated almost overnight.” Another poll has Conservatives in the lead.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trudeau canada racism
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تظاهرات مصر هپکو اراک حسن یزدانی استقلال پرسپولیس هفته دفاع مقدس
آخرین اخبار

گزارش وضعیت ترافیک صبح اول مهر ماه

استوری اینستاگرام روحانی در آستانه سفر به نیویورک

دزد بدشانس، موتورسیکلت معاون اداره آگاهی را دزدید

۱۹ کشته و مصدوم در واژگونی تویوتا در سراوان

آمارهایی از دانش‌آموزان و مدارس در ایران

کلاهبرداری‌های میلیونی با کپی کارت‌های بانکی

روحانی: بودجه آموزش و پرورش سه برابر شده است

کنفرانس مطبوعاتی اعضای ساواک

ایجاد تورم در پی سیاست غلط بانک مرکزی

ترامپ: آماده‌ام طرح روحانی را بشنوم/ تلاش عربستان برای خرید سامانه‌های دفاع موشکی اسرائیل/تکذیب حمله هوایی به «الحشد الشعبی» در غرب سامراء/ آغاز رزمایش کشورهای حاشیه دریای سرخ در جده

وب گردی

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!
گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| حسن یزدانی، دنیارا زیر3دقیقه ضربه‌فنی کرد و فینالیست شد / احسانپور با امتیازمساوی، باخت و به رده‌بندی رفت / شعبانی و تیموری به شانس‌مجدد نرسیدند و حذف‌شدند
افشاگری تیلرسون درباره اطلاعات غلط نتانیاهو به ترامپ/هشدار ظریف درباره اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/ خبر خوش «گوترش» درباره سوریه/ صدور ویزای ظریف و روحانی از سوی آمریکا برای سفر به نیویورک
روایت بهزاد نبوی از چهار نهادی که ۶۰ درصد ثروت ملی را در اختیار دارند/روزنامه جمهوری اسلامی: کسی از روحانیت توقع ساختن آپولو ندارد، اما انتظار ادب و اخلاق دارد
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا
عربستان کمی از دست پخت خودش را چشید!

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۶ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۳ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)