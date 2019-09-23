تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
229بازدید
‍ پ

Main priority is to de-escalate U.S.-Iran tensions: France foreign minister

France’s foreign minister said on Sunday his country’s main aim at this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, and a meeting between their presidents was not the top priority.
کد خبر: ۹۲۵۳۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۸ 23 September 2019

France’s foreign minister said on Sunday his country’s main aim at this week’s U.N. General Assembly meeting is to de-escalate tensions between the United States and Iran, and a meeting between their presidents was not the top priority.

“The meeting between (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump and (Iranian) President (Hassan) Rouhani is not the number one subject. The priority subject is whether we can restart a de-escalation path with the different actors,” Le Drian told reporters.

France has led a European effort to try and defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran but those efforts have stalled, with Iran reducing its commitments to a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and the United States refusing to ease sanctions that have strangled Iran’s economy.

An attack on Saudi oil facilities, which the United States has blamed on Iran, has also complicated matters. Hopes at the end of August that Trump and Rouhani could meet at the United Nations appear to have all but died.

“The path to dialog was there, but the parameters for a negotiation have been reduced and the margins shortened,” Le Drian said.

France had pinned its efforts on offering Iran a $15 billion credit line that would enable it to eventually sell its oil, in return for which Iran would return fully to the nuclear deal and open a broader negotiation on its future nuclear activities, its ballistic missile program and regional influence.

That plan depended on the United States easing some sanctions.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose countries are also parties to the nuclear deal, on Monday, as well as Trump and Rouhani.

“This moment is dangerous for the world and the situation is serious because of the magnitude of the strikes (on Saudi Arabia) and its targets and …(they) came when we thought there was a window of opportunity for talks,” Le Drian said.

He added that it was imperative to get to the bottom of the attacks so that there can be a collective response.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
france iran usa unga
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
تظاهرات مصر هپکو اراک حسن یزدانی استقلال پرسپولیس هفته دفاع مقدس
آخرین اخبار

۲۵۰ هزار مسئول موظف به اعلام اموال خود شدند

آخرین خبرها از کودک مفقود شده در قلعه‌نو شهرری

دستور ویژه روحانی برای حل مشکلات آموزش و پرورش

رئیس‌جمهور زنگ آغاز سال تحصیلی ۹۹-۹۸ را نواخت

شهرآورد پایتخت با ۹۸ زخمی پایان یافت

معلمی که اقدام جالبش مورد توجه دنیا قرار گرفت!

روایتی از پرشهیدترین روستای ایران

وب گردی

5 سوال مهم که باید از ارائه‌دهندگان سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی بپرسید؟

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

اجاره سالن

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

روایتی تلخ از وضعیت این روز‌های بازیگر «قهوه تلخ»
ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود
اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟
هفده میلیارد تومان برای ۶۰ درصد فیلم رستاخیز پرداخت شد! / چرا فیلم اکران بین المللی نشد؟ / کشمکش در هیأت دولت درباره مخالفت مراجع تقلید با اکران فیلم/ ولی فقیه هیچ تأیید صریحی برای نمایش چهره حضرت عباس نداشتند / آیا درویش توقع دارد نظام مقابل آیات وحید، صافی و مکارم بایستد؟! / حواله دادن مراجع تقلید در برنامه هفت به روز محشر!
بازیگر «آژانس شیشه‌ای» درگذشت
ساعت رسمی کشور امشب تغییر می‌کند
پیشروی حشدالشعبی به سمت مرزهای سعودی/ارائه پیشنهادهای جدید به ترامپ در خصوص ایران/هشدار مقام‌های پنتاگون به ترامپ درباره اقدام نظامی ضد ایران /اظهارات ترامپ در مورد جنگ با ایران
سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟
پخش کشتی فینال حسن یزدانی وسط مسابقه دربی
صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!
گزارش لحظه‌به‌لحظه؛کشتی‌آزاد‌قهرمانی‌جهان| حسن یزدانی، دنیارا زیر3دقیقه ضربه‌فنی کرد و فینالیست شد / احسانپور با امتیازمساوی، باخت و به رده‌بندی رفت / شعبانی و تیموری به شانس‌مجدد نرسیدند و حذف‌شدند
افشاگری تیلرسون درباره اطلاعات غلط نتانیاهو به ترامپ/هشدار ظریف درباره اقدام نظامی علیه ایران/ خبر خوش «گوترش» درباره سوریه/ صدور ویزای ظریف و روحانی از سوی آمریکا برای سفر به نیویورک
روایت بهزاد نبوی از چهار نهادی که ۶۰ درصد ثروت ملی را در اختیار دارند/روزنامه جمهوری اسلامی: کسی از روحانیت توقع ساختن آپولو ندارد، اما انتظار ادب و اخلاق دارد
عربستان کمی از دست پخت خودش را چشید!
دستمزد علیرضا فغانی برای قضاوت در لیگ استرالیا

فدراسیون جهانی جودو، «جودوی ایران» را تعلیق کرد / فرصت ۲۱روزه برای شکایت به دادگاه حکمیت ورزش  (۲۴۸ نظر)

عربستان سعودی، ایران را به حمله به آرامکو متهم کرد/ سخنگوی وزارت دفاع عربستان: از موشک «یاعلی» استفاده شده است!  (۲۰۶ نظر)

صداوسیما خواب است یا خودش را به خواب زده؟ / سکوت‌ عمدی و سازماندهی‌شده یا بی‌کفایتیِ مدیریتی در عدم پخش کشتی ‌آزاد قهرمانی ‌جهان!  (۱۷۳ نظر)

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!  (۱۵۹ نظر)

ماجرای ناپدید شدن بیست ثانیه‌ای «زهرا»/امیر موسوی: آمریکایی‌ها پیغام دادند یک نقطه را می‌زنیم اما شما جواب ندهید!/علم الهدی: به ایران حمله کنند، اسرائیل در نصف روز خاک می‌شود  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۴۷ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۴۷ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

تاکنون هشتصد هزار تن با درآمد میلیاردى یارانه گرفتند/کنایه سنگین ظریف به پامپئو با یادآوری گذشته وی/دغدغه اصلی رهبری به روایت فرمانده کل سپاه/مصباحی مقدم: زمان تسویه حساب‌های درون نظام نیست  (۱۲۳ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۱ نظر)

واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه  (۱۱۹ نظر)

طرحی برای به حاشیه‌ بردن اهمیت حمله پهپادی یمن و پوشاندن ضعف سامانه‌های آمریکایی!/ یمنی‌ها از کجا به آرامکو حمله کردند؟!  (۱۱۸ نظر)

سلبریتی‌ها در دو راهی مهناز افشار ـ پگاه آهنگرانی!  (۱۰۶ نظر)

طرح نظامیان آمریکا برای حمله به تأسیسات نفتی ایران و مخالفت ترامپ / دست بسته جنگ طلبان ضد ایران در برابر کنگره و سنا  (۱۰۴ نظر)

پژمانفر: تعطیلی شنبه از نظر شرعی مشکل دارد/ سالک: مراودات مالی بهانه است؛ برخی به دنبال غرب‌گرایی هستند  (۱۰۰ نظر)