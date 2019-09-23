‘Unidentified aircraft’ targets Popular Mobilization Forces site in Iraq

An unidentified drone hit a military outpost in Iraq’s western province of Al-Anbar yesterday, local media has reported.

An unidentified drone hit a military outpost in Iraq’s western province of Al-Anbar yesterday, local media has reported.

“An unidentified aircraft carried out an airstrike within the vicinity of Al-Murssinat military base, which belongs to the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF),” security sources told Iraq’s Al-Samreya.

The sources reported that there were no casualties.

The strike comes following several US media accusations that the recent attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities had started from Iraq. The Iraqi government denies the allegation.