تابناک جهان » ایران
325بازدید
‍ پ

No talks with the Americans unless they return to the JCPOA – Ayatollah Khamenei

Ahead of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be attended by the Iranian presidents, there have been speculations on a possible meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Donald Trump. However, Iranian Supreme Leader says no talks with the US are expected unless Washington returns to the nuclear deal.
کد خبر: ۹۲۴۴۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۱۴ 17 September 2019

Tabnak – Ahead of the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, which will be attended by the Iranian presidents, there have been speculations on a possible meeting between Hassan Rouhani and Donald Trump. However, Iranian Supreme Leader says no talks with the US are expected unless Washington returns to the nuclear deal.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran will not engage in negotiations with the United States “at any level,” and that Washington's "maximum pressure" campaign against the Iranian nation has failed to achieve its goals.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei said entering talks with the US under the current circumstances would be tantamount to surrendering to Washington's undue pressure campaign. "Negotiating would mean Washington imposing its demands on Tehran. It would also be a manifestation of the victory of America’s maximum pressure campaign,” the Leader noted.

“That is why Iranian officials — including the president, the foreign minister and others — have unanimously voiced their objection to any talks with the US — be it in a bilateral or a multilateral setting,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei said talks with Iran would be possible only if the US returns to a 2015 nuclear deal that it abandoned last year. Under that multilateral accord, Washington had lifted its anti-Iran economic sanctions.

“If the US retracts its words, repents and returns to the nuclear accord that it has violated, it can then take part in sessions of other signatories to the deal and hold talks with Iran… Otherwise, no talks at any level will be held between Iranian and American authorities, neither in New York nor elsewhere."

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to America’s repeated offers of talk and the contradictory comments by its officials on whether any such negotiations should be held with preconditions.

“Sometimes, they speak of negotiations without preconditions. At other times, they set 12 conditions for the talks. Statements as such are either an outcome of their chaotic policy or a ploy aimed at confusing the opposite side,” the Leader said.

“The Islamic Republic will, of course, not be confused as our path is clear and we know what we are doing,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader said, “I had already said that America’s objective of [pursuing] talks is to impose [its demands], but they have become so insolent that they even speak about this openly.”

“The US regime is after making its domestic rivals and the Europeans accept this as a definitive policy that maximum pressure is the only way to confront Iran,” added Ayatollah Khamenei. “Their objective in [offering to hold] talks is to prove to everyone that the policy of maximum pressure has yielded results, and that Iranian authorities were forced to come to the negotiating table despite what they said.”

The Leader also noted that the US maximum pressure strategy consists of “a range of sanctions, threats and rants,” which are meant to bring Iran to the negotiating table.

The strategy has, however, failed to bring Iran to its knees, said Ayatollah Khamenei. “In return, we need to prove that the policy is not worth a penny for the Iranian nation.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran us ayatollah khamenei
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
آرامکو عربستان حسن درویشیان شبنم نعمت زاده علیرضا صالح هپکو اراک پیمان کمپ دیوید طرح شناور شدن ساعت کاری
آخرین اخبار

زمینه سازی آمریکا برای حمله به حشدالشعبی؟

خاطره بازی علی دایی با عکسی در اینستاگرام

پنج شنبه آخرین مهلت ثبت‌نام در رشته‌های بدون آزمون

رضایی: ما به کنار رفتن بولتون قانع نیستیم

جلسه مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا با محوریت حمله به آرامکو

شهردار فسا مورد ضرب و شتم افراد ناشناس قرار گرفت

توضیحات قوه‌قضا درمورد نوع‌پوشش متهمان زن دادگاه

در حمله به آرامکو از موشک کروز استفاده شده

انتخابات تونس به دور دوم کشیده شد

آمریکا مدعی انجام حملات به عربستان از خاک ایران شد

پوتین ژانویه ۲۰۲۰ به سرزمین‌های اشغالی می‌رود

مرکل: توقف صادرات سلاح به عربستان ادامه می‌یابد

پادشاه سعودی: عربستان توانایی مقابله با پیامدهای حمله به آرامکو را دارد

شکری: در رویارویی با چالش‌های پیش‌روی عربستان، در کنار ریاض خواهیم ماند

تاکید مرکل بر تحقق راهکار تشکیل دو کشور

وب گردی

خرید ملک در آنالیا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

لوازم یدکی را آنلاین خرید کن!

استعلام زنده قیمت آهن از تمام بنگاه های ایران

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

رزرو وقت مشاوره در دانشگاه تهران

باطراحی سایت فروشگاهی درآمد خود را چندبرابر کنیم

واکنش بازارهای جهانی به اتفاقات عربستان

اجاره سالن

Iran tour

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

ایران عطسه کرد، صادرات نفت عربستان نصف شد!
واکنش دختر «مرحوم عسگراولادی» به تصاویر حاشیه‌ساز/تفاوت پوشش «شبنم نعمت‌زاده» در دادگاه
باخت بزرگ غول‌های خودروساز وطنی به کارگاه‌های کوچک!
گزارشگر فوتبال تلویزیون تا اطلاع ثانوی محروم شد / آیا اشتباه علیفر در حالت طبیعی بود؟ / صداوسیما، گزارشگران نورچشمی اما پراشتباهش را هم محروم می‌کند؟
هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!
سرنوشت صاحب این عکس مشهور چه شد؟
جزئیات ثبت نام پذیرفته شدگان کنکور ۹۸ اعلام شد
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
خروج ۵ میلیون بشکه نفت عربستان از بازار / پیش بینی دو برابر شدن قیمت نفت خام / درخواست سناتور آمریکایی برای تلافی جویی از ایران
فوری: علیرضا بیرانوند از فوتبال ایران اعلام خداحافظی کرد!
عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران
لعنت امام مسجد قبا در مدینه بر قاتل امام حسین
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد
ماجراهای غیرقابل پیش‌بینی در «پایتخت۶»
واکنش جالب پلیس لندن بعد از خوردن قیمه نذری!

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

رسانه‌های حامی دولت جرأت دارند در «کمپین تابناک» برای محکومیت هر نوع مذاکره با آمریکا سخن بگویند؟  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

هشدار عارف درباره مسأله ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/روایت ربیعی از ماجرای اختلاف بین روحانی و رئیسی/چه کسی برای شبنم نعمت‌زاده وثیقه ۲۰ میلیاردی گذاشت؟/مراقب ۱۲۰۰ «در» عجیب باشید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا  (۱۰۰ نظر)

عکس یادگاری علیرضا فغانی پیش از ترک‌ ایران  (۹۶ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)