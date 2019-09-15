نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
253بازدید
‍ پ

Oil prices set to double after Saudi Arabia attack - expert

Oil prices are tipped to rise when the markets open on Monday.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۷۹۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۲ 15 September 2019

Oil prices are tipped to rise when the markets open on Monday.

Two of Saudi Arabia's biggest facilities have been damaged in drone strikes. The major oil-producing country's production has been halved as a result.

Economist Cameron Bagrie told Newshub New Zealand will likely feel the impact.

"It's a little bit like having the All Blacks play with 13 or 14 players, or taking Steve Smith out of the Australian cricket team - this is a major facility."

An analyst for oilprice.com suggested barrels could increase from the present US$55 to more than US$100.

"While Aramco is confident that it can recover quickly, if it can't, however, the world could face a production shortage of as much 150MM barrels per month," wrote Michael Kern, "an outcome which could send oil prices into the triple-digits."

Yemen's Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility. The US believes Iran is behind the attack.

"Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, said the strikes didn't cause any injuries - but preliminary estimates suggest 5.7 million barrels a day of oil production have been lost, and the supply of ethane and natural gas cut by about half.

Bagrie says there are questions about how fast Saudi Arabian production can recover.

"We haven't seen this sort of attack since old Saddam Hussein fired a few Scuds off towards Saudi Arabia. This is pretty substantial - I think the markets are going to remain on edge for a little bit until we get a bit of clarity."

But the method of the attack - drones - doesn't bode well for the future.

"Can production be resumed quickly? And will there be more attacks? This one looks to be reasonably sophisticated, which is a bit of a concern in regards to what it suggests about the potential for more attacks."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
oil price attack drone aramco saudi arabia
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح آرامکو عربستان اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

فرمول تعیین نرخ سود بانکی تغییر می‌کند؟

تصادف ساختگی برای کلاهبرداری ۵۰۰ میلیونی از بیمه

جانبازی که زندگی بخشید

آخرین وضعیت مخازن سدهای تهران

شمار دانش‌اموزانی که امسال به کلاس اول می‌روند

تمدید اختیارات بانک مرکزی در مدیریت بازار ارز/ رنو و پژو دیگر جایی در ایران ندارند/ نفت ۸۰ دلاری را فراموش کنید/ خودروسازانی که گران‌تر از بازار می‌فروشند

ترمز به موقع قطار رشت به قزوین + فیلم

بررسی رانش زمین در روستاهای در معرض خطر

دستگیری ۷۵ قاچاقچی و کشف لوازم خانگی قاچاق

تهدید نظامی در انتهای فهرست دشمن است

کشته شدن چهار سرباز پاکستانی در مرز افغانستان

گفت‌وگوی مقامات کاخ‌سفید برای کاهش تحریم‌های ایران

طوفان هومبرتو، باهاما را درنوردید

واکنش ترامپ به کشتن سرباز آمریکایی به دست طالبان

پمپئو: ایران مسئول حمله به تأسیسات نفتی عربستان

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

«درد و شکوه» آلموادور، سینما پارادیزوی مدرن!
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
درآمد روزانه یک جوان لیسانسه از فروش سبزی با فرغون
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!
بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد
اولین عکس منتشرشده از سحرخدایاری در کنار پدرش
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها
خوردن موز در وعده صبحانه، ممنوع!
آیا معامله‌ای بین ایران و آمریکا در راه است؟/ «ایران» برای توافق احتمالی چه باید بکند؟
واکنش کدخدایی به ضبط اموال ایران توسط کانادا/بازگشت دوباره طیب‌نیا به دولت؟/شهردار رشوه بگیر از کشور فرار کرد/جهانگیری: تعجب کردم که آقای بطحایی هوس مجلس به سرش زد

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال  (۱۱۱ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: این «مرتیکه» را «مثل سگ» دمش را گرفتند و از کاخ سفید بیرون انداختند/مطهری خطاب به رئیس صداوسیما: امیدوارم درخواستم به سرنوشت درخواست آیت‌الله هاشمی دچار نشود  (۹۶ نظر)

ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران  (۹۵ نظر)