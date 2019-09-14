نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آفریقا
366بازدید
‍ پ

Mugabe's funeral will be tricky because there are so many narratives

As the dictatorial president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe occupied the national pulpit and wrote his own colourful story.
کد خبر: ۹۲۳۶۱۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۶ 14 September 2019

As the dictatorial president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe occupied the national pulpit and wrote his own colourful story.

It is a well-tuned narrative about a man who liberates a nation from the grasp of white supremacists. It's a story of defiance as the hero stares down the west over the invasion of white-owned farms. It's a tale about a president who sacrifices everything for his people and promises to never retire.

But there are some serious issues with the story and they are causing all sorts of difficulties as the country prepares to bury its former president.

Ask any church minister about a funeral and they will tell you that there is plenty of selective storytelling involved - but the problem in Zimbabwe is that Mugabe's family members and government officials cannot agree on which story they are telling.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has got a tale about how he served Mugabe as his loyal lieutenant for 40 years, working to develop a unified and patriotic nation respected by the rest of the world. It is also works as propaganda with the country now struggling with hyper-inflation, widespread electricity blackouts, and general economic chaos.

Mr Mnangagwa will roll out his message at a day-long commemorative event at Harare's National Sports Stadium on Saturday. But the family and friends of Mr Mugabe do not accept the thesis.

Instead they accuse Mr Mnangagwa of betrayal after he dislodged the former president in a coup in November 2017. It left him, "a very bitter man," says Leo Mugabe, the former strongman's nephew.

This is a different narrative, laced with accusations of ingratitude and greed - and it has led some members of the Mugabe family to demand a private burial to protect the memory of their loved one. "Imagine people you trusted, people that were guarding you, looking after you, (turning) against you," said Leo Mugabe.

Relatives demanded that Mugabe be buried in his home village, Zvimba, but President Mnangagwa wants his former boss interred at the national cemetery, Hero's Acre. It seems Mr Mnangagwa may have won the argument when he tweeted "we're building a mausoleum for our founding father at... the Hero's Acre." You probably saw that one coming.

Members of the opposition MDC party, who have their own stories to tell of beatings and abductions at the hands of Robert Mugabe's thugs, were surprisingly charitable after the dictator's death. The leader of the MDC, Nelson Chamisa, said he was "rising above political differences and personal animosities", adding "this is the time for mourning not political point scoring."

Everyone in Zimbabwe has got a story to tell about Mugabe and they usually defy the selective storytelling which features at commemoration services.

One woman, called Sheron, told me she has been waging her own internal argument about the former president.

"He was a good man even though there were many things that (went) wrong. Every country has tough times but we want to forgive him and try and concentrate on what is happening now."

Funerals can be tricky when the story is not clear and Zimbabweans will be disagreeing about Robert Mugabe's for years and years to come.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
mugabe funeral zimbabwe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری مایکل شوماخر کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

ایران منادی بزرگ وحدت در جهان اسلام است

آسیب به خود برای دریافت خسارت بیمه!

این مواد غذایی سرحالتان می‌کند!

افشای سفر برخی سیاستمداران عراقی به تل‌آویو/بیانیه مشترک اتحادیه اروپا و ۳ کشور اروپایی درباره برجام/ طرح جدید سعودی ـ آمریکایی در شرق سوریه/ درخواست واشنگتن از جامعه جهانی در مورد خرید نفت ایران

افزایش ۳ برابری نرخ پارچه لباس فرم مدارس

رودست زدن به کلاهبرداران مدرن!

اسدالله عسگراولادی ثروتمندترین مرد ایران بود؟

اعتراض‌ها از بخش خبری ۲۰:۳۰ برای ایراد نشر اکاذیب

اضافه دریافتی از مسافران هوایی باید بازگردانده شود

خانه تکانی اسفند ماهی نظام

زیرگذر گیشا تا پایان سال به بهره‌برداری می‌رسد

شهردار اسبق صدرا فرار کرد

نوآورانه‌ترین اقتصادهای دنیا در سال ۲۰۱۹

مذاکره نمایندگان طالبان با مقامات کرملین

باهاما دو هفته پس از دوریان در انتظار توفانی دیگر است

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
واکنش خاص علی دایی به درگذشت سحر خدایاری
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا
خودرویی که قرار بود در ایران با نام «آذر» تولید شود، به روسیه رفت/ قیمت دلار هنوز بالاتر از شاخص تورم است/ شاخص ترامپ به ادبیات اقتصادی اضافه شد!
نامه معترضین به نتیجه کنکور ارشد ۹۸ به وزیر علوم
جالب‌ترین صف نذری در خمینی شهر!
ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
لحظه سقوط افراد عزادار از سقف یک ساختمان
مقتدا صدر در تهران چه می‌کند؟!
دستور بازداشت هنرپیشه هتاک صادر شد
لحظه فروریختن ۴۰ تن بمب بر سر داعشی‌ ها

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)