FM Spox: Selling Iran properties in Canada against int'l regulations

۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۶ 13 September 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi slammed Canadian court’s enactment to sell Iranian cultural buildings in Canada, saying it is illegal and against international regulations.

Condemning the Canadian court choice, Mousavi called for quick retrieval of Iran’s properties.

Iran will not compromise on its rights with any government, he added.

Iranian spokesman warned that Iran will follow up the issue based on international regulations if Canada does not annul its illegal decision and does not compensate for the losses.

Canadian government would be accountable for all consequences of this act, Mousavi noted.

IRNA

iran canada properties
