نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
180بازدید
‍ پ

US Sanctions Hampering Iran’s Fight Against Systematic Crimes

کد خبر: ۹۲۳۵۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۴۴ 13 September 2019

ranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations Kazzem Qaribabadi lashed out at Washington for adopting destructive policies, including unilateral sanctions against Tehran, which obstruct the global campaign against systematic crimes like human trafficking.

Speaking in the meeting of the work group of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, Qaribabadi said unilateral compulsory acts are among the most important impediments for global cooperation in fighting transnational systematic crimes.

He described exploitation of human and trafficking them which is still a bitter reality for many children and women around the world as one the biggest violations of human rights and dignity.

Referring to the fact that aggression, foreign intervention, occupation, war, terrorism, political instability, ethnic cleansing, genocide and unilateral compulsory measures are regarded as cause of homelessness and victimization of people in human trafficking phenomenon and their slavery, he said addressing this challenge is the responsibility of international bodies such as United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Stressing that effective confrontation against such phenomena can be achieved through taking coherent and comprehensive approach like negotiations and cooperation, he noted that finding the roots, preventing, protecting victims, punishing smugglers and participating in all international level should be regarded as pillar of any comprehensive approach in fighting human trafficking.

Qaribabadi said regarding the urgent need for promoting international cooperation through presenting technical assistance and building capacity for fighting human trafficking it is emphasized that presenting training courses and boosting awareness will be essential especially for those who are likely to use smugglers’ services.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian diplomat pointed to Iran’s commitment to prevent and fight with all shapes of smuggling, saying over the recent years, Iran has taken major strides in national, regional and international levels in fighting human trafficking.

He noted that in international level, Iran is member of some international conventions and has signed separate MoUs with International Organization for Migration and International Labor Organization for reinforcing its bodies in fighting human trafficking.

Qaribabadi alluded to efforts made in fighting human trafficking, saying Iran believes that unilateral compulsory measures are against international regulations, some UN resolutions, prevent allocating resources for fighting human trafficking and hamper international cooperation.

Such illegal choices which are regarded as economic terrorism prevent rendering technical aids for effective confrontation against human trafficking.

Iran considers as harmful, unilateral illegal sanctions for showing collective reaction to transnational crimes such as human trafficking and expresses its deep concern over the negative impacts of compulsory illegal acts on the domination of the rule of law in all levels, he noted.

Washington’s unilateral sanctions against Tehran began in November 2018, five months after US President Donald Trump withdrew from an international deal on Iran’s nuclear program.

Claiming that the bans were working properly, Trump tightened them in May, turning deaf ear to international condemnations and calls for attentions to Iran’s cancer patients who do not have access to needed medications because of Washington’s measures.

Fars News Agency

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran sanctions us
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری مایکل شوماخر کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

سرنوشت برنج های دپو شده در ابهام

آیت‌الله‌مکارم: ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال باطل است

مسکو و تهران در حال ایجاد جایگزین سوییفت هستند

ترافیک سنگین به سمت تهران از قم و ساوه

اولین رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان سعودی

بیانیه مشترک اتحادیه اروپا و سه کشور درباره برجام

آمریکا‌با‌داشتن‌دوستی‌مثل‌نتانیاهو،‌نیازی‌به‌دشمن‌ندارد

تردد ۳۶ هزار و ۸۵۲ نفر در ۲۴ گذشته از مرز مهران

آمریکا دوباره علیه کره شمالی تحریم وضع کرد

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
رنگ لوگوی «باشگاه رم» به احترام «سحر خدایاری» به آبی تغییر کرد/۳۱ کشته و ۱۰۰ زخمی در حادثه مراسم عاشورا در کربلا
پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی
اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟
ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
واکنش خاص علی دایی به درگذشت سحر خدایاری
دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
خودرویی که قرار بود در ایران با نام «آذر» تولید شود، به روسیه رفت/ قیمت دلار هنوز بالاتر از شاخص تورم است/ شاخص ترامپ به ادبیات اقتصادی اضافه شد!
نامه معترضین به نتیجه کنکور ارشد ۹۸ به وزیر علوم
ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران
جالب‌ترین صف نذری در خمینی شهر!
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)