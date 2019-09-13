نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
185بازدید
‍ پ

UN: Persian Gulf de-escalation 'absolutely essential'

کد خبر: ۹۲۳۵۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۳۸ 13 September 2019

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres has warned of escalating unease in the Persian Gulf, saying it is "absolutely essential" to take necessary measures to dial down tensions.

Guterres was referring Thursday to the escalating crisis between Iran and the United States in the wake of President Donald Trump's unilateral move to pull his country out of the landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Tehran and major world powers in 2015.

"It is absolutely essential to avoid any escalation of the situation," the UN chief told reporters.

He added that "the world cannot live with a major confrontation in the [Persian] Gulf."

Guterres said he has "no particular insight" into the likelihood of a meeting between Iran's President Hassan Rouhani and his American counterpart on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session starting on September 23.

However, he emphasized that any effort to avoid a confrontation "will always be welcome."

Tensions between Iran and the US increased after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the multilateral deal. Trump has since been following what he calls a campaign of “maximum pressure” on the Islamic Republic.

Ever since quitting the JCPOA, Trump has been trying to force Iran into accepting a more wide-ranging alternative that curbs Tehran's missile program and regional influence .

Speaking in an interview with American television business news network CNBC on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington will press ahead with its campaign of "maximum pressure" against Iran, even after President Trump announced that he had fired National Security Adviser John Bolton, seen as the architect of the White House’s hard-line policy toward the Islamic Republic.

Mnuchin said that there is no current plan for Trump to hold a meeting with his Iranian counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Mnuchin, however, said the US president is open to meeting with Rouhani with no preconditions.

Also on Thursday, the US president claimed that he believes that Iranian authorities want a meeting with him.

“I can tell you that Iran wants to meet,” he told reporters at the White House.

In a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, Iran's President Rouhani said that there is no point in talks with the United States as long as it keeps sanctions against the Islamic Republic in place.

"From the viewpoint of Iran's government, parliament and people, as long as there are sanctions in place, there is no point in negotiating with the US," he said.

As a signatory to the landmark nuclear deal, China said on Monday that the US strategy of exerting "maximum pressure" on Iran is the root cause of the ongoing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program, urging Washington to end its wrong practices.

"We believe that the maximum pressure by the US is the root cause of the current Iranian nuclear tension. The US should abandon wrong practices, such as unilateral sanctions and maximum pressure on Iran," Hua Chunying, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry, told reporters in Beijing.

Press TV

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran persian gulf de-escalation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری مایکل شوماخر کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا اسدالله عسگراولادی صبا کمالی شفافیت آرای نمایندگان
آخرین اخبار

اولین رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان سعودی

بیانیه مشترک اتحادیه اروپا و سه کشور درباره برجام

آمریکا‌با‌داشتن‌دوستی‌مثل‌نتانیاهو،‌نیازی‌به‌دشمن‌ندارد

تردد ۳۶ هزار و ۸۵۲ نفر در ۲۴ گذشته از مرز مهران

آمریکا دوباره علیه کره شمالی تحریم وضع کرد

مادری که بعد از ۱۰ پسر دختردار شد

مصاحبه رئیس جمهور سابق اکوادور با احمدی نژاد/تعجب یک نماینده مجلس از رفتار برخی نمایندگان/قاضی‌زاده: تجار وارد مذاکرات منطقه‌ای شوند/نظر آیت الله مکارم شیرازی درباره ازدواج در سن کمتر از ۱۳ سال

احتمال گردوغبار موقت در شهر‌های جنوبی خوزستان

امباپه بازی با رئال مادرید را از دست داد

اعتراض شدید ایران به فروش املاکش در کانادا

هشدار گوترش درمورد تشدید تنش بین ایران و آمریکا

دیدار احتمالی پوتین و روحانی در ترکیه

لیبرمن: نتانیاهو نگذاشت هنیه را ترور کنیم

بازیکن اسبق فوتبال ایران بینایی‌اش را از دست داد

واکنش تهران به اجرای حکم دادگاه کانادایی علیه ایران

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود آهنگ جدید

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
رنگ لوگوی «باشگاه رم» به احترام «سحر خدایاری» به آبی تغییر کرد/۳۱ کشته و ۱۰۰ زخمی در حادثه مراسم عاشورا در کربلا
پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی
اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟
ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد
نسخه بدون سانسور فیلم رستاخیز در فضای عمومی منتشر شد
واکنش خاص علی دایی به درگذشت سحر خدایاری
دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت
عکسی واقعی از چهره سحر خدایاری
خودرویی که قرار بود در ایران با نام «آذر» تولید شود، به روسیه رفت/ قیمت دلار هنوز بالاتر از شاخص تورم است/ شاخص ترامپ به ادبیات اقتصادی اضافه شد!
نامه معترضین به نتیجه کنکور ارشد ۹۸ به وزیر علوم
ترامپ: ایران آماده آغاز مذاکره است!/ترامپ آماده دیدار و مذاکره بدون پیش شرط با روحانی/ تحریم های جدید آمریکا علیه سپاه پاسداران، حزب الله لبنان و حماس/ ادعای جدید آمریکا درباره پنهان‌کاری در برنامه هسته‌ای ایران
جالب‌ترین صف نذری در خمینی شهر!
جزئیاتی از طرح مکرون در مورد ایران/درخواست جدید القاعده برای انجام حملات انتحاری در آمریکا/ واکنش سوریه به اظهارات نتانیاهو درباره اشغال برخی مناطق کرانه باختری/ سرنگونی یک پهپاد از سوی حشدالشعبی
موافقت ترامپ با پرداخت ۱۵ میلیارد دلار به ایران/درگیری جنگنده‌های روسی و اسرائیلی در آسمان سوریه/ رژه نظامی زنان در عربستان برای اولین بار/ واکنش تل‌آویو به گزارش جاسوسی از کاخ سفید و دولت آمریکا

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۳۳ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۲۱۶ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۱۳ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۲۰۱ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۹۶ نظر)

پاسخ ایران به احتمال مذاکره با آمریکا پس از برکناری بولتون/توضیح سعید مرتضوی درباره‌ی آزادی‌اش/هنوز مشخص نیست ارز ۴۲۰۰ تومانی در اختیار چه کسانی قرار گرفته است /پاسخ رئیس جمهوری به نامه خواهران کرمانی  (۱۴۶ نظر)

توضیحات پدر سحر خدایاری درباره فوت فرزندش  (۱۴۱ نظر)

واقعا زنان نیازی به حضور در ورزشگاه ندارند!  (۱۳۶ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۳۳ نظر)

مواضع متناقض در دولت درباره ورود زنان به ورزشگاه/ واعظی: به مصلحت نیست!/ربیعی: دولت موافق حضور زنان در ورزشگاه‌هاست/روحانی: زنان و کارگران اگر فکر می‌کنند حقوق‌شان رعایت نمی‌شود، راه حلش انتخابات است  (۱۳۲ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یک اصلاح طلب: در صورت لزوم به گزینه‌های محدود اکتفا می‌کنیم/درخواست کتایون ریاحی برای پیوستن به کمپین پیشگیری از خودکشی/تصمیم عارف برای رایزنی با قوه قضاییه/توکلی: اشکنه را هم از مردم گرفتیم  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۱۷ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۱۰۲ نظر)