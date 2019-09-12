Russian official says Moscow understands Tehran's JCPOA moves

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Russia understands Iran's third nuclear deal move though it believes the action does not help normalize the situation.

The third phase of Iran's reducing commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions which Tehran has signed with six world powers will not help normalization of the conditions, but the reasons behind it are quite clear, Ryabkov told Interfax on Wednesday.

Iran decided to reduce its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal due to Europe's failure to do its commitments. Iran's moves are based on Article 36 of the deal.

Ryabkov said that the motivations of the move are crystal clear and it is obvious that they are reversible in the short run.

He added the US is the sole country that has to answer for the procedure of the negotiations to keep the JCPOA alive as well as the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START I).

If they can offer a solution acceptable for all the members of the deal, including Iran, the Russian official added, then it can be said that there have been some changes in the correct way while nothing of this nature has happened yet.

Iran has committed a part of its commitments to the nuclear deal in three steps with two-month intervals provided for the Europeans to make a proper move.

Russia had earlier said that the third step of Iran was a strong signal to the European party to return balance to the UNSC-approved treaty.

IRNA