Iran’s Chief of Staff arrives in Beijing

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri arrived in Beijing on Wednesday.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, General Bagheri arrived in Beijing for a three-day visit to China upon official invitation of his Chinese counterpart.

Upon his arrival, General Bagheri was welcomed by Chinese senior officials, Iranian ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh and other Iranian diplomats in Beijing.

After the national anthems of both countries were played, Iranian and Chines Chiefs of Staff reviewed the honour guards.

Then, Iranian and Chinese high-ranking delegations exchanged views on strategic issues in an official session.

Chief of Staff of the Chinese Armed Forces described General Bagheri’s visit to Beijing as an important issue, expressing hope that the visit has strategic outcomes for both countries.

General Bagheri, for his part, congratulated the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, describing the country as an important and influential country in the regional and international arena.

Holding meetings with Chinese senior officials, reviewing regional developments, deepening bilateral ties in defense area, and expanding cooperation are among the most important purposes of General Bagheri’s visit to China.

