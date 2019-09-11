Envoy says Adrian Darya's oil belongs to private firm

Iranian Ambassador to London in a message said the super tanker Adrian Darya's cargo has been sold to a private company and has been delivered at sea, adding that its owner will identify its destination.

Hamid Baeidinejad who was summoned by UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs on the pretext of the so-called Iran's lack of commitments as regard Adrian Darya supertanker, said it is Iran's rights to sell its oil in any way it thinks it is right.

Meanwhile, Iranian ambassador on a Twitter message referred to his meeting with the top UK diplomat, saying the UK's measures against Adrian Darya were against international regulations.

The EU sanctions cannot be extended to third countries, he added.

Despite, the US threats, oil tanker sold its oil to a private company and has violated no rule, he reiterated.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by the UK Royal Marines off the coast of the UK Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil changed its name to Adrian Darya. The tanker was released on August 18.

Earlier, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said the UK action on July 4 to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action.

IRNA