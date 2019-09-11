نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
323بازدید
‍ پ

Envoy says Adrian Darya's oil belongs to private firm

کد خبر: ۹۲۳۱۷۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۷:۲۵ 11 September 2019

Iranian Ambassador to London in a message said the super tanker Adrian Darya's cargo has been sold to a private company and has been delivered at sea, adding that its owner will identify its destination.

Hamid Baeidinejad who was summoned by UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs on the pretext of the so-called Iran's lack of commitments as regard Adrian Darya supertanker, said it is Iran's rights to sell its oil in any way it thinks it is right.

Meanwhile, Iranian ambassador on a Twitter message referred to his meeting with the top UK diplomat, saying the UK's measures against Adrian Darya were against international regulations.

The EU sanctions cannot be extended to third countries, he added.

Despite, the US threats, oil tanker sold its oil to a private company and has violated no rule, he reiterated.

Grace 1, a supertanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized earlier this month by the UK Royal Marines off the coast of the UK Mediterranean territory of Gibraltar on suspicion of violating sanctions against Syria.

The Gibraltar court decided to release the crew of the ship, but the US was trying to block the release of Grace 1.

The US was struggling to block the release of the tanker, but in defiance of its attempts, Gibraltar court issued a ruling to release the ship.

The name of Grace-1 tanker carrying the Iranian oil changed its name to Adrian Darya. The tanker was released on August 18.

Earlier, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said the UK action on July 4 to seize a tanker carrying Iranian oil in Gibraltar was an illegal action.

IRNA

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran tanker uk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سامانه سماح ماه محرم داستان اتم تاسوعا عاشورا زیارت عاشورا شام غریبان جان بولتون مقتدی صدر سحر خدایاری کاروان اسرا نفتکش آدریان دریا
آخرین اخبار

۳ روز عزای عمومی در «کربلاء» اعلام شد

حزب‌الله لبنان شهادت زائران حسینی (ع) در کربلاء را تسلیت گفت

کاری که غول‌های آسیا نکردند، ولی تیم ملی هند انجام داد

واکنش مقامات و رسانه های آمریکایی به اخراج «وزیر جنگ» از کاخ سفید

بهترین قیمت گوشی موبایل و لپ تاپ را در زومیت

رئیسی: به سارقان حرفه‌ای و سابقه‌دار رحم نکنید

اعلام آمادگی تراکتور برای لیگ قهرمانان آسیا درصورت حذف استقلال

تنش آبی گریبان چند شهر را گرفته است؟

شکست عجیب تیم ملی جوانان مقابل اندونزی با سوتی گلر

۱۰نکته از تیم ویلموتس؛ کدام فوتبال هجومی؟

باید نگاه افراد به مقوله حفظ نظام تغییر کند/انتقاد از نظام به معنی توهین نیست و مجازات ندارد

تغییر ساعت بازی هفته سوم لیگ نوزدهم

معاون حقوقی رئیس‌جمهور: ورود خانم‌ها به استادیوم هیچ منع قانونی ندارد!

مسی دیدار بارسا برابر والنسیا را هم از دست داد

متهم کودک آزاری در کرمانشاه دستگیر شد

وب گردی

اجاره سالن

سرویس پهنای باند اختصاصی رسپینا چه ویژگی‌ها و مشخصاتی دارد؟

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان
اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی
بازتاب حضور مقتدی صدر در کنار رهبر انقلاب
رنگ لوگوی «باشگاه رم» به احترام «سحر خدایاری» به آبی تغییر کرد/۳۱ کشته و ۱۰۰ زخمی در حادثه مراسم عاشورا در کربلا
بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد
ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد
اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟
دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت
دستور ویژه رئیس قوه قضائیه درباره احکام سنگین یک پرونده: به سرعت تجدیدنظر و رسیدگی منصفانه شود +توضیحات سخنگوی دستگاه قضا
چگونه فیلم سینمایی عملیات موساد در تهران ضبط شد؟
پسر سیدمحمد خاتمی در آمریکاست یا تهران؟
عباس (ع) سلسله جنبان رادمردی و ایستادگی پای حق
اعمال سفارش شده در روز عاشورا
مذاکره محرمانه ایران و آمریکا بر سر نفتکش آدریان دریا!
سفر قریب‌الوقوع هیأت رسمی سوریه به ترکیه/دستور آمریکا به اسرائیل برای جنگ با لبنان/بیانیه تند احزاب معارض دولت اسرائیل علیه نمایش تبلیغاتی نتانیاهو درباره ایران/ تمجید مدیر کل موقت آژانس از رویکرد ایران

اولین واکنش ستاره اسکندری به حواشی انتشار یک ویدیو از او / دعوت متفاوت مرعشی به انتخابات / پاسخ‌های تند به اظهارات تند پناهیان علیه نمایندگان / درخواست عارف از رئیسی  (۲۱۳ نظر)

ترامپ «جان بولتون» را اخراج کرد  (۲۰۱ نظر)

انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

هجوم اتباع کشورهای همسایه برای خرید املاک در شمال/ما باعث می‌شویم مردم ماهواره نگاه کنند/حمایت یک نماینده مجلس از اظهارات پناهیان  (۱۸۰ نظر)

دختر جوانی که خودسوزی کرده بود، درگذشت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

اولین واکنش نعمت‌زاده به بازداشت دخترش/باهنر: برخی دوستان پایداری، از غلظتِ کمِ اصولگرایی گله‌مندند/پزشکیان: پارازیت‌ها مضرتر از امواج موبایل نیستند/وام مسکن معادل قیمت چند متر خانه است؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۹ نظر)

بازداشت دوباره دختر وزیر سابق با تبدیل قرار/ نعمت‌‌زاده دوشنبه آتی محاکمه خواهد شد  (۱۰۵ نظر)

سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم  (۱۰۳ نظر)

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان  (۱۰۲ نظر)

ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده  (۱۰۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۹۹ نظر)

کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟  (۹۵ نظر)