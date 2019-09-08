نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
247بازدید
‍ پ

Bahamas death toll rises to 43, expected to 'grow significantly'

The number of confirmed dead in the Bahamas rose to 43 but officials expect the number to grow "significantly" with thousands missing after Hurricane Dorian leveled several islands nearly one week ago.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۵۶۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۳ 08 September 2019

The number of confirmed dead in the Bahamas rose to 43 but officials expect the number to grow "significantly" with thousands missing after Hurricane Dorian leveled several islands nearly one week ago.

Around 70,000 people are in need of assistance, including food and water, on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands, the United Nations said. Thousands of people have been evacuated from the Bahamas, including 1,100 on a cruise ship sent with humanitarian personnel from Florida.

"I am sure that your reporters have seen uncollected bodies on the ground," Sands said. "I am sure there are many person who know individuals who have personally lost loved ones. So where we end up with the death toll is likely to be significantly higher than where we are right now."

In an effort to avoid "mixed information" and to ensure accuracy, Sands said a new process will be used for updating the death toll. It involves comparing numbers from health teams and the Royal Bahamas Police.

"I want to be very clear," he told reporters. "Certainly, the Ministry of Health and the government of the Bahamas has no interest in suppressing information. What we want to do is ensure the information that is given is accurate."

In the meantime, people are desperate to hear from family members.

That is difficult because infrastructure -- communications, electricity and transportation -- are severely diminished.

Despite limited access to phones, more than 6,660 people were listed on the website Dorian People Search Bahamas as of Friday morning, site founder Vanessa Pritchard-Ansell, told NBC News.

"The Bahamas faces a long road to recovery," said Jan-Willem Wegdam, who led a U.S. Emergency Response Team, which arrived in Nassau on Wednesday. "Building back the destroyed infrastructure, with increased resistance in the face of extreme weather, will be critical to increase the resilience of the communities."

"I can't tell you what that would be, but we're really worried about it," Dr. Ian Norton, manager of the World Health Emergency Medical Teams Initiative, told journalists in Geneva. "What we've seen unfortunately in this devastating storm surge -- especially in a stationary storm -- [it] produces what you would see maybe after a tsunami,. And what we don't see in those cases is injuries as such, we see unfortunately a lot of people drowned and losing their lives -- drowning or surviving."

The U.S. government and non-profit agency provided assistance despite logistical problems in getting to the Bahamas.

"Thank you to Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis for your very gracious and kind words in saying that without the help of the United States and me, their would have been many more casualties," U.S. President Donald Trump posted Saturday on Twitter about his conversation with Minnis.

"Give all credit to FEMA, the U.S. Coast Guard, & the brave people of the Bahamas."

Coast Guard crews have rescued 239 people. Seven MH-60 Jayhawk helicopters and five MH-65 Dolphin helicopters are "conducting search and rescue missions, area assessments and providing logistical support," according to a Coast Guard news release.

Aboard planes and boats, thousands have been fleeing the islands, mainly to Florida.

That includes coming aboard the Grand Celebration ship, which arrived at Port of Palm Beach in Riviera Beach on Saturday morning.

On Thursday night, the ship made the 90-mile trip to Freeport filled with relief supplies and hundreds of rescuers, including volunteers from the Palm Beach County Medical Society. First responders helped deliver a baby in Freeport.

"Bahamas, we're still with you," Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Facebook posted on Facebook.

"Every donation we've received so far has significantly helped in our mission to bring relief and aid to our brothers and sisters on Grand Bahama Island -- our beloved second home. Together with first responders and volunteers, we were able to provide Bahamian residents with food, water, personal hygiene products, medical equipment, generators, and other desperately needed supplies."

Long lines of people waited to board the ship to Florida in stifling heat.

"After midday, things got out of control," Urnik Forbes, 13, told The Miami Herald. "I was panicking holding my little sister."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is working with the cruise line to process their paperwork. They must be U.S. citizens, U.S. residents, non-U.S. citizens with visas or had other proper documentation to enter the United States.

The cruise line plans to make regular humanitarian trips to the Bahamas with its two ships. Several scheduled cruises have been canceled.

Other cruises lines have dispatched ships to the Bahamas with essentials.

"The @USCG, @FEMA, and all others, along with other countries that have been helping, have been asked to move people in the badly hit sections of the Bahamas to other sections of the Bahamas that were not hit - and that are in good condition," Trump posted on Twitter. "Any cruise ship companies willing to act as stationary housing, etc., I am sure would be appreciated!"

Traveling by boat is the main way to leave the islands with airports in Freeport and Abaco originally destroyed. The airport in Nassau, which was relatively unscratched from the hurricane, has been open.

Bahamas Air resumed its service to Marsh Harbour in Abaco and Freeport in Grand Bahama, according to public broadcaster ZNS.

The situation is grim in Abaco and Freeport, according to witnesses and aerial footage.

"It was like an atomic bomb went off," said Sherrie Roberts, who was on Abaco Island as the Category 5 hurricane hovered over the island and elsewhere, packing sustained winds of 185 mph for more than a day, starting Sunday. Dorian formed in the Atlantic Ocean one week earlier.

Reporters surveyed the damage.

"When we were driving up, we could smell ... death," CNN's Patrick Oppmann said about Bevans Town on the island of Grand Bahama. "Every house, every structure, every life has been essentially destroyed in this area."

The Department of Defense is bringing in personnel and equipment from Homestead Air Reserve Base in Florida.

"They're the only ones that have large aircraft and they're experts at moving food and water and logistical support," said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who toured the disaster zones Friday on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, along with fellow Florida Sen. Rick Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"All that destruction. Your heart goes out to them," Scott told reporters after the trip to view the islands from the air. "The international community has to show up."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bahamas hurricane death toll
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

۷ توصیه برای کاهش مصرف پلاستیک در محرم

ادامه خریدهای برانکو در الاهلی؛ جذب هافبک گران‌قیمت برزیلی

خاتمی: اسلام با شاغل بودن زنان مخالف نیست اما ...

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۸۷ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۴ نظر)