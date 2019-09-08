نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
285بازدید
‍ پ

Saudi king names son Abdulaziz to key post of energy minister

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has replaced the country’s energy minister with one of his sons, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the kingdom.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۵۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۸ 08 September 2019

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has replaced the country’s energy minister with one of his sons, naming Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to one of the most important positions in the kingdom.

The new energy minister is an older half-brother to the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and an experienced oil industry figure in Saudi Arabia. He has been minister of state for energy affairs since 2017. The two brothers are not known to be close.

It is the first time a member of the ruling Al Saud family has held the energy minister post in the world’s top oil exporter.

The move, announced on Sunday, comes as Brent crude oil trades below $60 a barrel, well below the $80 to $85 a barrel that analysts say is needed to balance the Saudi budget.

Prince Abdulaziz replaces Khalid al-Falih, who was removed just days ago as board chairman of the state-owned oil giant Aramco, a company that he once ran as CEO.

Al-Falih, who was named energy minister in 2016, also had seen his cabinet portfolio diminished in a royal decree last week creating a new ministry of mining and industry, removing that sector from the purview of the energy ministry.

The changes come as Saudi Arabia renews its push to sell shares in Aramco as part of a wider plan by the crown prince to overhaul the economy and prepare the country for a future less dependent on oil.

Aramco’s new board chairman, announced last week, is the finance-minded Yasir al-Rumayyan, who heads the Public Investment Fund, the country’s sovereign wealth fund. Al-Rumayyan is also a close adviser to the crown prince.

The kingdom’s new energy minister, Abdulaziz, was named deputy oil minister in 1995, a position he held for nearly a decade. He then served as assistant oil minister until 2017, when he was named minister of state for energy affairs, and has been a longstanding member of the country’s delegation to Opec.

Some industry insiders say the prince’s lengthy experience has overcome what has been seen as the impossibility of appointing a royal to the post of energy minister. Saudi Arabia has had five oil ministers since 1960 and none of them has been a royal.

Conventional thinking has been that the ruling Al Saud family has viewed the oil portfolio as so important that giving it to a prince might upset the dynasty’s delicate balance of power and risk making oil policy hostage to princely politicking, Saudi sources and diplomats say.

The king also issued a royal decree removing the current deputy minister of energy, Abdulaziz al-Abdulkarim. He did not name a new deputy energy minister.

The king did, however, name Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil as deputy minister for the new ministry of industry and mining. The decrees, issued early Sunday, were published by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
saudi arabia abdulaziz energy minister
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هفده شهریور سامانه سماح گام سوم برجام ماه محرم سید مهدی صدرالساداتی فردو اینستکس شب هشتم محرم علیرضا فغانی کیاسر
آخرین اخبار

ارسال بیش از 30 هزار کامیون سلاح به سوریه از سوی آمریکا/واکنش آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی اتمی به تغییرات سانتریفیوژهای ایران/آغاز گشت‌زنی‌های زمینی مشترک ترکیه و آمریکا در شمال سوریه/ اعلام آمادگی انگلیس برای کمک به آمریکا جهت مذاکره با ایران

رییس باشگاه الاهلی: بحث اخراج برانکو صحت ندارد

محاکمه عراقچی برای عملکرد ۴۰ ساله در بازار ارز

پاسخ فلاحت‌پیشه به اظهارات پناهیان علیه نمایندگان

شادترین و غمگین‌ترین کشور ‌هر قاره کدام است؟

فیلم‌های تلویزیون در تاسوعا و عاشورای حسینی

تاسف دو کوه‌نورد ایتالیایی از وضعیت دماوند

تور «محرم» چند؟

ماجرای حمله به خانم طلبه همدانی چیست؟

حمله سگ اهلی به کودک ۷ ساله در بندرعباس

برخورد با قطار در ازنا جان عابر را گرفت

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
کلاف سردرگم روحانیون گم‌شده؛ حقیقت ماجرای صدرالساداتی‌ها چیست؟
انتقادات تند و تیز پسر آیت الله طالقانی/مقتدا صدر در قم چه می‌کند؟/واکنش یک نماینده مجلس به خودسوزی یک دختر طرفدار استقلال/چند درصد مردم توان مراجعه به بیمارستان خصوصی را ندارند؟
مراسم ویژه دختران مجرد برای پیدا کردن همسر
پشت پرده محموله بزرگ قاچاق مرغ با پوشش آجر به مقصد عراق + فیلم
حواشی «چلوخورش» رییسی در میزبانی از سران قوا
جلسه دفاع باورنکردنی در دانشگاه
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
سعید مرتضوی از زندان آزاد شد/علی مطهری: حتی بیست دقیقه هم برای تصویب برجام زیاد بود/ذوالنور: ما حتی از ذغال خریدن «صدرالسادتی‌ها» برای قلیانشان هم خبر داریم
واکنش اتحادیه اروپا، انگلیس و فرانسه به گام سوم برجامی ایران/رایزنی فرانسه و آمریکا درباره همکاری در تنگه هرمز/واکنش ایران به احتمال دیدار ترامپ و روحانی در نیویورک/انتقاد تند مقتدا صدر از دولت عبدالمهدی
ماجرای قطع درختان خیابان الهیه و بازداشت عامل آن، چه بود؟/اخراج سیاستمدار یونانی بعد از توهین به پناهنده ایرانی /حاج علی اکبری: آمریکا دچار پوکی استخوان مزمن شده
این موشک اسرائیل و عربستان را هدف قرار می‌دهد

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۹ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۲۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۹۶ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۳۲ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۱۸ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)

بعید می‌دانم امروز و فردا با اروپا به نتیجه برسیم/ گام سوم را برای کاهش تعهدات برجامی برمی‌داریم/ با فرانسه به نمایندگی از اروپا برای یک چارچوب پنج ماهه مذاکره می‌کنیم/ مخالفان رابطه صحیح و عادلانه ایران و آمریکا چه ‌کسانی هستند؟ / جزئیات گام سوم را امروز یا فردا اعلام می‌کنیم  (۸۷ نظر)

جای خالی پلیسِ مورد انتظار در صحنه جرم!  (۸۷ نظر)

چرا دستور تأسیس نیروی هوایی حشدالشعبی صادر شده است؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق  (۸۴ نظر)