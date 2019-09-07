نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
344بازدید
‍ پ

National despair as India's moon landing mission fails

India's ambitious moon mission ended in disappointment on Saturday after communication with the lander, in the final moments of its descent, was lost.
کد خبر: ۹۲۲۳۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۷ 07 September 2019

India's ambitious moon mission ended in disappointment on Saturday after communication with the lander, in the final moments of its descent, was lost.

A successful Chandrayaan-2 mission would have made India the fourth country – after the United States, Russia and China – to reach the moon.

The lunar lander "Vikram" was scheduled to touch down at 1.53 am (time in India) on the moon's unexplored south pole, and millions of Indians were glued to television sets to watch the historic moment.

A pall of gloom descended on the Bengaluru command centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) after contact was lost.

The moon descent was as planned, and normal performance was observed up to the altitude of 2.1 km, said ISRO chairman K. Sivan.

Subsequently, communication from the lander to the ground station was lost and the data is being analysed, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who watched the proceedings at the centre, later told ISRO scientists not to get disheartened as "ups and downs happen in life."

Modi told them the country was proud of their achievements and "we will continue to try" the lunar journey.

ISRO had launched the US$140-million unmanned Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft (Chandrayaan means moon vehicle in Hindi) on July 22 onboard the country's heaviest rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mark 3.

Weighing 3.85 tonnes, the indigenously-developed mission was made up of the orbiter, lander and the rover.

The lander had successfully separated from the orbiter on Monday.

It carried the 27-kg "Pragyaan" rover, which would have rolled out to explore the moon's surface if the mission had gone as planned.

Despite the sadness over the landing fiasco, many Indians hoped the lessons learnt in the Chandrayaan-2 venture would help in the next lunar exploration launch.

"The communication isn't lost. Every single person in India can feel the heartbeat of Chandrayaan2. We can hear it whisper to us that 'If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again,' said tycoon Anand Mahindra.

In April this year, Israel's attempt to put its lander "Beresheet" on the moon ended in a crash.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
india moon landing failure
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
عمار صالحی مهدی علی محمدی گام سوم برجام سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح شب هفتم محرم شهرستان بهمئی حوزه های انتخابیه یزد
آخرین اخبار

هشدار فاجعه انسانی برای زنان یمنی

دانشمند ایرانی در جستجوی درمان طلایی سرطان

گام سوم، کدام تعهدات برجامی ایران را کاهش می دهد؟

جزئیات منتشر نشده از ساقط کردن پهپاد آمریکایی

پذیرش داوطلبان دکتری چه تغییری کرده است؟

قلعه ۲ هزار ساله ایرانی در روسیه!

سیدعلی: بانک مرکزی باید از حالا به فکر کنترل تورم باشد/ مقام مسئول: ارزانی ظروف یک‌بار مصرف در محرم/ خسارتی که بانک‌ها مکلف به جبران آن هستند/ نیسان از کره جنوبی می‌رود

هشدار پلیس فتا در مورد خرید اینترنتی لوازم التحریر

خطری مرگبار در کمین افراد کم خواب!

ارزان‌ترین خانه‌های تهران برای رهن کامل

هویت پیکر ۵ شهید دوران دفاع مقدس شناسایی شد

۱۸ هزار سهمیه استخدامی برای آموزش و پرورش

اعلام نتایج نهایی آزمون کارشناسی ارشد ۹۸

هند به رویای کاوش کره ماه دست نیافت

کشورهای عربی طرفدار عادی سازی با اسرائیل

وب گردی

تغییر روش نام‌گذاری اپل

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

دانلود آهنگ جدید

۱٫۳ میلیون فارغ‌التحصیل بیکار در کشور

جشنواره تابستانه کاشت مو

Iran travel

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

شکست در استانبول، هیجان در تهران
روایت فرمانده ناو توقیفی انگلیس از رویارویی با سپاه
تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا
واکنش عراق به وجود پایگاه‌های ایران در غرب این کشور/ جزئیات جدید از مذاکرات آمریکا و فرانسه درباره بسته پیشنهادی به ایران/ رایزنی فرماندهان ارتش‌ روسیه و آمریکا درباره سوریه/ سرمایه‌گذاری ۴۰۰ میلیارد دلاری چینی‌ها در ایران
حمله شدیداللحن حریری به حزب الله/صدور دستور تشکیل اداره نیروی هوایی الحشدالشعبی عراق/ پیشنهاد ترامپ برای دیدار با رئیس جمهور ایران/ ورود ۱۰۸ کامیون حامل تجهیزات نظامی آمریکا از اردن به عراق
صحنه عجیبی که یک موتورسوار رقم زد
پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود
تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل
پسر محمد مرسی درگذشت
اطلاعیه خبرگان رهبری درپی مفقود شدن نماینده هرمزگان
حمله‌عجیب به طارمی‌درپرتغال:به‌ایران برگرد و کشته‌شو!
نوع مدرسه رفتن یک پسر بچه پربازدید ترین شد
بنر رها شده ایرانی در مرتفع ترین کوه ترکیه
ادعای تسنیم درباره برادران صدرالساداتی
گیر افتادن جالب دزد‌ها

آیا با پیشنهاد وزیر مسکن که الآن وقت خرید مسکن است، موافقید؟  (۳۵۸ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

جنگ ورزش ایران با مقامات جهانی جودو علنی شد/ تغییر نام اکانت فدراسیون جهانی جودو به خاطر ملایی! / نامه هشدارآمیز ایران به توماس باخ / ورزش ایران در خطر محرومیت کامل از المپیک ۲۰۲۰  (۲۱۹ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تاجرنیا: هضم موضوع مهاجرت فرزندان مسئولان برای مردم سخت است/محمود احمدی نژاد واقعا به مایکل جکسون و ترامپ علاقه دارد؟/اطلاعات عجیب باقری از جلسات خصوصی ترامپ با فرماندهان ارتش آمریکا  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۷۵ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۶۳ نظر)

واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران  (۱۲۷ نظر)

درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است  (۱۲۰ نظر)

تحقیق و تفحص از امواج پارازیت کلید می‌خورد/چه کسانی از قطار یارانه نقدی پیاده می‌شوند؟/طرح مجلسی‌ها برای بازگرداندن فرزندان مسئولان به ایران /«ترامپ» خواستار دیدار با «روحانی» در حاشیه نشست سازمان ملل  (۱۱۳ نظر)

گمانه زنی‌هایی در مورد توافق ایران و فرانسه برای حفظ برجام!  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پرس‌تی‌وی ایران: فرانسه نتوانست آمریکا را برای اعتبار ۱۵ میلیارد دلاری قانع کند/ وزیر دارایی فرانسه: مذاکرات سازنده بود  (۱۰۶ نظر)

چرا نتانیاهو از دیدار احتمالی مقامات ایران و آمریکا در نیویورک واهمه دارد؟!  (۹۲ نظر)

مصائب حسن روحانی از نگاه یک روزنامه/اصلاح‌طلبان منتظر معجزه نباشند/ماجرای عجیب تلاش بحرینی‌ها برای دستگیری علی دایی!/فاضل میبدی: برخی ائمه جمعه فرصت مطالعه ندارند/انتقاد ضرغامی از شریعتمداری؛ بگذاریم این یکی برای ما بماند!  (۹۱ نظر)