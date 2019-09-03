نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
293بازدید
‍ پ

Bangladesh Bans Mobile Phone Access for Rohingya Refugees

Bangladesh released a decree Monday banning telecommunication companies from selling SIM cards or providing mobile phone services to nearly one million Rohingya living in refugee camps in the country’s southern region.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۶۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 03 September 2019

Bangladesh released a decree Monday banning telecommunication companies from selling SIM cards or providing mobile phone services to nearly one million Rohingya living in refugee camps in the country’s southern region.

The directive echoed across the camps as it will disconnect Rohingya settlements from one another and isolate people from their relatives who remained in Myanmar.

"We won't be able to communicate with our relatives living in Myanmar or other parts of the world," a Rohingya leader who asked for anonymity told reporters. Refugees depended on their phones and the internet, along with radio broadcasts, to sow information and connect with family members.

A spokesperson from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Zakir Hossain Khan, said telecommunication companies have a week to report to the government the actions they took to close down networks in the camps.

"Many refugees are using mobile phones in the camps. We've asked the operators to take action to stop it," Khan told reporters, explaining the decision was made on "security grounds.”

According to the authorities, a series of criminal activities including trafficking of methamphetamine pills were conducted in the camps over the recent months.

The mobile phone crackdown comes just days after approximately 100,000 Rohingyas, rallied in the country to mark two years since the beginning of the genocide that forced more than 700,000 to flee across Myanmar’s borders.

The United Nations had denounced the crackdown on the majority-Muslim Rohingya people, describing it as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing".

Myanmar denied those accusations and said they were conducting legitimate operations against Rohingya insurgents who attacked police posts. The country’s State Counsellor (equivalent to the Prime Minister) Aung San Suu Kyi, who is a former Nobel Prize winner once praised as a champion for democracy, had also come under national and international scrutiny over the genocide of the Rohingya minority.

Since Suu Kyi became Myanmar's leader she has expressed that ending the civil war is her government's top priority, however, the country has witnessed a sharp increase in violence and human rights violations, especially aimed at the estimated 1.09 million Muslims that, according to the national census, live in the Rakhine region.

Bangladesh has struggled with the heavy coming in of Rohingya, which caused an economic strain on the country which is already one of the poorest in the world.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bangladesh rohingya phone ban
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعید ملایی سید محمد حسینی عمار صالحی اعتراضات هنگ کنگ سرگئی لاوروف ماه محرم سامانه سماح ماهواره ناهید هفته امر به معروف و نهی از منکر حوزه های انتخابیه گلستان
آخرین اخبار

جلد روزنامه‌های ورزشی سه شنبه ۱۲ شهریور

آتش سوزی یک گاوداری در آذربایجان شرقی

واکنش ملک‌آباد به تغییر در ترکیب اعضای مجمع: روند حاکم بر انتخابات ریاست هیات فوتبال تهران مطلوب نیست

ایرانیان ۴ برابر متوسط جهانی نوشابه مصرف می‌کنند

علت ریزش مو عمدتا ژنتیکی است

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزیر پیشنهادی «آموزش و پرورش» آغاز شد

جلسه رای اعتماد به وزرای پیشنهادی «میراث فرهنگی، صنایع دستی وگردشگری» و «آموزش و پرورش» آغاز شد/حضور رئیس‌جمهور در مجلس برای دفاع از «مونسان» و «حاجی‌میرزایی»

وب گردی

دانلود پک کامل نرم افزار مدیریتی

همایش بزرگ بلاک چین

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود آهنگ جدید

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
آغاز درگیری حزب الله و اسرائیل در جنوب لبنان/ انهدام یک خودروی نظامی اسرائیل+ فیلم
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
اولین تصاویر از باستی هیلز لو رفته در مشهد
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
زن خطرناک عامل آشوب بازار تهران
کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران
حسینی جای علی عسگری به اتاق ریاست سازمان صداوسیما می‌رود؟
درسی که باید اصلاح طلبان از «مرکل» بیاموزند/توصیه انتخاباتی باهنر به پایداری‌ها/عارف فقط تا نفر ششم لیست امید را می‌شناخت!/لاهوتی: خدا پدر ترامپ را بیامرزد!/فراکسیون امید، پیگیر پرونده فعالان رسانه‌ای است
تصاویر جالب داوری یک زن ایرانی در فوتسال مردان جهان
علامت پیروزی آقازاده متهم به فساد در دادگاه

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۳ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۹۶ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ضرر و زیان مردم یا خودروسازان؛ کدام را انتخاب می‌کنید؟  (۲۳۲ نظر)

با شناورسازی ساعت کاری موافقید یا خیر؟ با کاهش ساعت کاری چه؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۵ نظر)

واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون  (۱۶۰ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

کیهان «رئیسی» را «ذوالقرنین» یا «کوروش» خواند/دستگیری مداحان اسرائیلی در ایران  (۱۴۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد  (۱۴۰ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)