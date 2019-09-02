نسخه اصلی
Iran willing to give diplomacy another chance: Mousavi

02 September 2019

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said Tehran is willing to secure diplomacy and dialogue.

“On Monday, diplomacy in Moscow, Paris and Vienna will be pursued. Despite all the hardships of this trajectory, Iran is willing to give diplomacy, engagement and dialogue another chance,” Mousavi tweeted.

“However, let’s bear in mind that "Opportunities pass like clouds," he noted.

Iran is due to implement its third step of reducing nuclear commitments on September 6, unless the European sides of Iran nuclear deal take a step to meet their obligations within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

ISNA

