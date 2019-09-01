مزایده فروش موفق‌ترین استارت آپ گردشگری
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
291بازدید
‍ پ

Kashmir issue may impact Afghan talks, warns US report

The developing situation in India-held Kashmir might negatively impact the Afghan peace process, warns a US think tank as a congressional subcommittee scheduled a hearing to review the situation in the valley.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۲۶۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۸ 01 September 2019

The developing situation in India-held Kashmir might negatively impact the Afghan peace process, warns a US think tank as a congressional subcommittee scheduled a hearing to review the situation in the valley.

“Pakistan has been wary of Indian intentions in Afghanistan for decades, and this turn of events in Kashmir will make Islamabad that much more mistrusting of its neighbour,” warns the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in its report on Kashmir.

“Pakistan has been playing a significant role in the recent US-Afghan peace negotiations with the [Afghan] Taliban. The Kashmir issue may not only detract Pakistani resources and political will away from Afghanistan but potentially could also be used as leverage to persuade the United States to intervene with India,” the report adds.

The Afghan peace talks are in their final phase and the US and Taliban delegations are now holding their ninth meeting in Doha, Qatar, to finalise a deal. But reports from Doha indicate that Washington may fail to conclude a deal by Sept 1, as it had expected. The delay will further enhance Pakistan’s role in persuading the Taliban to stay engaged with the US.

Washington also expects Islamabad to convince the Taliban to hold direct talks with the Afghan government. Taliban leaders view the Kabul government as a US puppet and refuse to hold direct talks with them.

On Friday afternoon, Congressman Brad Sherman, the chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia announced that he will soon hold a hearing on human rights in South Asia. “The hearing will also focus on the Kashmir Valley, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet, and telephone communications have been interrupted,” he said. “The hearing will review the humanitarian situation in Kashmir. Are people able to get food, medical care, etc.?”

Mr Sherman has invited Acting Assistant Secretary Alice Wells, who oversees the US State Department’s policy on South Asia, Sam Brownback, the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, and other US State Department officials.

While US lawmakers are still trying to determine what caused the Indian government to revoke the guarantees that the Indian constitution provided to Kashmir, the CSIS report attributes it to the political ideology of the ruling BJP party.

The report notes that these guarantees “have long been an ideological sticking point for the BJP, who view India as a fundamentally Hindu nation and have qualms about a Muslim-majority state with special privileges”.

Kashmiri constituents

The congressman, who is known in Congress for his critical views on Pakistan, said his Kashmiri constituents convinced him to focus on Kashmir during this hearing. “I had an opportunity to meet with Americans from Kashmir Valley just a week ago in the San Fernando Valley, along with my colleague Congressman Andre Carson,” Mr Sherman said in a statement. “We heard stories of difficulties encountered by my constituents and others, and the fears they have for their loved ones. I look forward to learning more about human rights in Kashmir.”

Earlier in the week, Congressman Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, tweeted he had heard from his constituents that they were unable to reach their families in Kashmir. “Democracies like India should not be engaging in a communications blackout that has lasted over three weeks. We need de-escalation, not the hiding of what’s happening,” Mr Lieu said.

Even the Indian media acknowledged “the number of lawmakers commenting on Kashmir could possibly increase when [US] Congress, which is in recess, reconvenes in September”.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, tweeted she was “excited to see so many members joining us in calling attention to what is happening in Kashmir”. She encouraged US citizens to “continue to call your members and ask them to speak up. We expect openness from India”.

But those supporting the Kashmir cause in the US Congress also urged Kashmiris and Pakistanis to “ensure that militants do not get involved in this peaceful struggle”, as one of them said. They fear that the militancy could cause Kashmiris to lose whatever support they have in the United States.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
kashmir afghanistan usa talk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مهدی شادمانی علی اصغر پیوندی گروه هفت اردوگاه شهید باهنر لایحه تجارت ماهاتیر محمد محمد سرافراز سامانه سماح حوزه های انتخابیه کرمانشاه
آخرین اخبار

انهدام یکی از شبکه‌های عرفان‌های نوظهور در سیرجان

دستگیری زوج سارق پس از یک میلیارد سرقت از منازل

تعویض پرچم حرم امام حسین (ع) در کربلا

شرایط «کفالت» پدر و مادر در تامین اجتماعی

کاهش ۴۰ درصدی قیمت خودرو در بازار/ سقف سهام‌داری افراد در بانک‌ها تغییر می کند/ عضو شورای فقهی بانک مرکزی: بانکداری ما پوسته بدون ربا دارد، اما محتوای آن ربوی است

حناچی: نمایشگاه عطرسیب امسال متفاوت است

بانک شیر مادر مشکل فقهی ندارد

بانکداری اسلامی کاملا قابلیت اجرایی شدن دارد

۵۹ شهر کشور دچار تنش آبی است

کمک داوطلبان انتخابات به اماکن مذهبی جرم است

چشمک زیدان به شکار لحظه آخر رئال درپنجره تابستان

وب گردی

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود جدیدترین آهنگ ها

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

چرا قیمت کالاها ارزان نشد؟

فراهم شدن امکان واریز وجه نقد خارج از شعبه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟
واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون
رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه
هدیه به فردی که ماشه اسقاط پهپاد را فشار داد
فالش خوانی جنجالی محمدرضا گلزار؛ برای موسیقی به کنسرت می‌رویم؟!
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
ابطحی: روحانی قبل از انقلاب می‌گفت «بی‌حجاب» را باید «اعدام» کرد/روایت پزشکیان از سرنوشت دولت‌مردان بعد از انقلاب: از «موسوی» تا «احمدی‌نژاد» و «روحانی»
آقازاده شهردار قم: از آمریکا به ایران برنمی‌گردم!
حکم شلاق برای گلزن ایران در جام جهانی

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۴۱ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۲۲۵ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۲۱۳ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۳ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۶۲ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار آیت‌الله یزدی و آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در شورای نگهبان/وزارت ورزش: تلاش می‌کنیم برای زنان بلیت فروشی عادی داشته باشیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)