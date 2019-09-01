مزایده فروش موفق‌ترین استارت آپ گردشگری
      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
286بازدید
‍ پ

Parliament’s suspension before Brexit protested across UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s provocative decision to suspend the British Parliament for a time before the country’s deadline for leaving the European Union came under fire Saturday in London and other cities where protesters took to the streets.
کد خبر: ۹۲۱۲۵۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۱۴ 01 September 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s provocative decision to suspend the British Parliament for a time before the country’s deadline for leaving the European Union came under fire Saturday in London and other cities where protesters took to the streets.

The demonstrations were called ahead of what is expected to be a pitched debate in Parliament this week as Johnson’s opponents scramble to try to pass legislation that would block him from carrying out Brexit on October 31 without an approved withdrawal agreement.

An estimated 10,000 people gathered in central London, while others protested in in Belfast, York and others cities to show determination to block a “no deal” Brexit. Protesters in London briefly blocked traffic on a downtown bridge and in Trafalgar Square.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who had urged his supporters to come out in large numbers, told thousands of people at a rally in Glasgow, Scotland that the message to Johnson was simple: “No way. It’s our Parliament.”

Corbyn said Johnson, who became prime minister through a vote of Conservative Party members instead of a general election, does not have a mandate for shutting down Parliament or for leaving the EU without a deal in place. Many economists and academics think a no-deal Brexit would lead Britain into a prolonged recession.

“It’s not on, and we’re not having it,” Corbyn said.

Johnson’s decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected galvanized angry crowds of protesters on Saturday.

Organizers said protests were held in more than 30 locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

In London, they chanted: “Boris Johnson, shame on you.” Some carried signs saying: “Stop the Coup” in reference to what they say is a move that threatens democracy.

The protests were organized by the anti-Brexit group Another Europe Is Possible and by Momentum, which is allied with the opposition Labour Party. The group is urging its membership to “occupy bridges and blockade roads.”

In Exeter in western England, pharmacist Bridie Walton, 55, said she was attending the first demonstration of her life.

“Nobody voted for a dictatorship,” she said, condemning Johnson’s suspension of Parliament. “These are the actions of a man who is afraid his arguments will not stand scrutiny.”

Johnson’s plan is also being opposed by some in Parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.

Their task will be made more difficult if Johnson’s plan to shut Parliament for part of the time period before the October 31 Brexit deadline is carried out.

Johnson’s supporters may well be able to delay any proposed legislation from being enacted in time. Tactics could include introducing a variety of amendments that would have to be debated, or the use of filibusters to stall the process.

The shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases scheduled to be heard next week.

Former Prime Minister John Major has joined one of the lawsuits, raising the likelihood that he will argue in court that the current prime minister, a fellow member of the Conservative Party, is acting improperly by shutting Parliament.

Johnson, who helped lead the successful Brexit referendum campaign, says his government is actively pursuing a new deal with EU leaders and claims opposition to his policy will make it harder to wring concessions from Europe.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brexit parliment suspension protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
مهدی شادمانی علی اصغر پیوندی گروه هفت اردوگاه شهید باهنر لایحه تجارت ماهاتیر محمد محمد سرافراز سامانه سماح حوزه های انتخابیه کرمانشاه
آخرین اخبار

حناچی: نمایشگاه عطرسیب امسال متفاوت است

بانک شیر مادر مشکل فقهی ندارد

بانکداری اسلامی کاملا قابلیت اجرایی شدن دارد

۵۹ شهر کشور دچار تنش آبی است

کمک داوطلبان انتخابات به اماکن مذهبی جرم است

چشمک زیدان به شکار لحظه آخر رئال درپنجره تابستان

داعش در عراق از گاو‌های انتحاری استفاده کرد!

دستگیری مظنون حملات تروریستی پاریس در سوریه

واکنش نامزدهای انتخابات آمریکا به حادثه تیراندازی

تیراندازی در دو شهر ایالت تگزاس

از "اعتراض انگلیس به واگذاری امتیاز نفت شمال به شرکت آمریکایی" تا "سرنوشت نهایی سئوال از روحانی"

آیا جنون قاتل یا مقتول در مجازات تاثیر دارد؟

۴ راهکار برای مقابله با اضطراب اجتماعی

مجید رضا حریری رئیس اتاق بازرگانی ایران و چین شد

هلدینگ فاسدان بانک سرمایه با آقازاده‌ها/ آموزش و پرورش درگرداب/ اگر عدالت باشد، ایرانی نمی‌رود

وب گردی

کتاب‌ها را سالم دریافت کنید

دانلود جدیدترین آهنگ ها

درمان سرماخوردگی در بارداری بدون دارو

چرا قیمت کالاها ارزان نشد؟

فراهم شدن امکان واریز وجه نقد خارج از شعبه

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

Iran travel

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

Iran tour

نوحه ها و سروده‌های عاشورایی
واقعا در سمنان چه اتفاقی افتاده؟ / دو تحلیل از توییت ترامپ در مورد پرتاب ماهواره ایران
سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟
واکنش به تبریک احمدی‌نژاد برای تولد مایکل جکسون
رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه
هدیه به فردی که ماشه اسقاط پهپاد را فشار داد
فالش خوانی جنجالی محمدرضا گلزار؛ برای موسیقی به کنسرت می‌رویم؟!
فرزند محمد خاتمی به خارج از کشور مهاجرت کرد
آذری جهرمی: ماهواره ناهید اینجاست/ اگر آمریکایی‌ها تصویر با کیفیت دارند، محل دقیق اصابت راکت ما به پهپادشان را نشان دهند!
مهدی شادمانی درگذشت
نواده تیمور لنگ الان چه می کند؟
ابطحی: روحانی قبل از انقلاب می‌گفت «بی‌حجاب» را باید «اعدام» کرد/روایت پزشکیان از سرنوشت دولت‌مردان بعد از انقلاب: از «موسوی» تا «احمدی‌نژاد» و «روحانی»
آقازاده شهردار قم: از آمریکا به ایران برنمی‌گردم!
انتقاد آیت‌الله مکارم از شرکت رئیس‌جمهور در برخی نشست‌ها/از نام متهم جدید پرونده بانک سرمایه رونمایی شد/لقبی که عادل فردوسی‌پور به نوید محمدزاده داد/اظهارات محمود صادقی درباره ماجرای مازیار ابراهیمی
حکم شلاق برای گلزن ایران در جام جهانی

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۳۰۰ نظر)

سعید ملایی، قهرمان ایرانی جودوی جهان، پناهنده شد؟  (۲۶۱ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۲۴۴ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۴۱ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۲۲۵ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۲۱۳ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۸۸ نظر)

گاف عجیب رئیس نظام پزشکی با شرط گذاشتن برای اجرای قانون!  (۱۷۱ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۶۳ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۶۲ نظر)

تمام توان ما در مذاکره مردم هستند/ دولت اگر قدرتمند نباشد، مردم زندگی خوشی را تجربه نخواهند کرد/ بزرگترین ضرر در کشور، اشتباه دخالت و نظارت است/ برای از بین بردن فساد باید همه چیز شفاف باشد/ فساد در تاریکی رخ می‌دهد  (۱۵۷ نظر)

محمدعلی نجفی آزاد شد  (۱۴۳ نظر)

علم‌الهدی: نتیجه مذاکره با آمریکا، این برجام لعنتی است/کنایه محمد صادقی به رئیس جمهور: تعلل‌های شما نیز زمینه‌ساز بگیر و ببندهاست/ناظری: صداوسیما سلیقه هنری مردم را تنزل داده  (۱۳۸ نظر)

دیدار آیت‌الله یزدی و آیت‌الله آملی لاریجانی در شورای نگهبان/وزارت ورزش: تلاش می‌کنیم برای زنان بلیت فروشی عادی داشته باشیم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

رئیسی پاسخ روحانی را داد؟/سؤال عارف از نخبگان دنیا درباره دونالد ترامپ/منشأ بسیاری از پرونده‌ها در دستگاه قضایی بانک‌ها هستند/روایت سعید جلیلی از دولت سایه  (۱۳۴ نظر)