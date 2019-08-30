Commander Warns Regional States to Stay Away from Tel Aviv

Commander of the Iranian Army's Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard cautioned the countries of the region to review their security policies and not forge an alliance with Zionists and other enemies of Muslims.

“We strongly advise the leaders and decision-makers of the countries in the Persian Gulf and the West Asia to make a fundamental change in their regional and security policies,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said today, while addressing participants at Tehran Friday Prayers.

He added that security is achievable through cooperation between the countries of the region, and warned the regional states to avoid forging an alliance with Tel Aviv and other trans-regional countries who hold grudge against Muslims.

Sabahifard referred to the US call for forming a military coalition in the Persian Gulf, and described the move as a show which will be of no use but creating instability.

Early in this month, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that his country will join the US-led coalition, “to protect trade routes in the Persian Gulf”.

Two days later, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami warned that any new war in the region will be a major threat to Israel, describing the issue as a main source of concern for the US.

"We are now in a full-scale war with the big powers," General Salami asserted.

He underlined that Washington has no appetite for confrontation against Iran as it knows that "a new war will put the Zionist regime under a full-scale threat".

On August 09, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that his country will see Israel's membership in the US-led military coalition in the Persian Gulf region as a material threat to its national security, warning that Tehran will counter Tel Aviv’s presence in the region in self-defense.

Fars News Agency