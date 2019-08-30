Iran to Continue Resistance against Enemy’s Pressures: IRGC Commander

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Commander Major General Hossein Salami reiterated that Iran is resolved to follow its policy of resistance against foreign pressures and sanctions.

In a speech in the northwestern province of East Azarbaijan on Friday, Major General Salami highlighted the positive effects of Iran’s policy of “economic resistance” and said it can be materialized through the production boom.

“We believe that economic resistance is possible through a boom in production and that would be our only way out of the situation,” he said, adding that the enemy seeks to force the Iranian nation to give in and negotiate with it.

“We have decided to resist, and this resistance is possible and simple because the will of the Iranian nation, Leader of the Islamic Revolution (Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei), and all sections of the Establishment support it (the decision),” the top general went on to say.

The remarks came against the backdrop of increased tensions between Iran and the US with Washington imposing new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The US has ratcheted up pressure on Iran since last year after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Since then, the administration of US President Donald Trump is trying to reduce Iran’s oil exports to “zero,” and has sent an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber squad, an amphibious assault ship, and a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to try to stack up pressure on Tehran.

Iranian officials, however, have dismissed such moves as psychological warfare, saying the country has its own ways of circumventing the American bans and selling crude oil.

Tasnim News Agency