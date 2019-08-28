نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
991بازدید
‍ پ

Anti-Brexit leaders come together to agree on path to stop no-deal departure

Britain’s anti-Brexit opposition leaders have agreed to thwart a no-deal Brexit through legislation in Parliament, ending talk of installing a temporary prime minister and caretaker government.
کد خبر: ۹۲۰۶۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۷ 28 August 2019

Britain’s anti-Brexit opposition leaders have agreed to thwart a no-deal Brexit through legislation in Parliament, ending talk of installing a temporary prime minister and caretaker government.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn led a cross-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss ways of stopping Prime Minister Boris Johnson taking Britain out of the EU on October 31 with no deal.

For more than an hour, the Labour leader met vocal Remain-supporting leaders Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party’s Caroline Lucas, the Scottish National Party’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford and Independents leader Anna Soubry.

Ms Soubry, who left the Conservative Party this year because of its pro-Brexit stance and shift to the right, hailed an “excellent meeting between all the opposition party leaders this morning”.

“We agree to stop a no-deal Brexit by legislation,” she said.

Ms Swinson told the BBC that she felt “very positive” after the meeting.

Mr Corbyn’s decision to make legislative pressure could bring in more support from Conservative MPs who are fearful of a no-deal Brexit.

“The attendees agreed that Boris Johnson has shown himself open to using anti-democratic means to force through no deal,” the leaders said in a statement.

“The attendees agreed on the urgency to act together to find practical ways to prevent no deal, including the possibility of passing legislation and a vote of no confidence”.

All party leaders agreed to further meetings.

“The prime minister is becoming increasingly reckless, pushing us to a cliff-edge, for which he has no mandate,” Ms Lucas said.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage held a rally earlier on Tuesday in central London to put pressure on Mr Johnson to take the country out of the EU without conceding further concessions.

“Mr Johnson, if you insisted on leaving with the withdrawal agreement we will fight you in every single seat the length and breadth of Britain,” he said.

“That raises a very big question: 'Can you trust Boris Johnson on this question?'”

Mr Farage described the EU backstop, an insurance policy to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, as the “worst deal in history”.

He said he would be willing to support Mr Johnson in a “non-aggression pact” to force a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson spoke with the European Commissions President Jean-Claude Juncker on Tuesday evening.

A Downing Street spokesman said the two had a "a positive and substantive conversation", where they spoke about G7 progress on Brexit.

“The Prime Minister set out that the UK will be leaving the EU on October 31, whatever the circumstances, and that we absolutely want to do so with a deal," the spokesman said.

"The PM was also clear, however, that unless the withdrawal agreement is reopened and the backstop abolished there is no prospect of that deal."

Mr Johnson also underlined the importance of ensuring the peace, prosperity and security of Northern Ireland.

He said that the UK government "will never place infrastructure, checks, or controls at the border".

The leaders said their teams would continue their informal discussions

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
brexit britain no deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فرشاد مقیمی علی اصغر مونسان محمد حسن انصاری فرد گروه هفت امانوئل مکرون محسن حاجی میرزایی شهید باهنر شهید رجایی حوزه های انتخابیه کردستان
آخرین اخبار

با این روش از «آلزایمر» در امان هستید

چرا والدین به فرزندان «آخر» بیشتر توجه می‌کنند؟

انتقاد از احکام سنگین قضایی برای کارگران

یک نماینده مجلس چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟

مصباح یزدی:چرا تلاش نمی‌کنیم مثل سوییس باشیم؟

جدایی مشکوک شماره 10پرسپولیس از قرمزها

رسیدگی خارج از نوبت به پرونده کودک آزاری رفسنجان

وب گردی

بانس ریت چیست؟

قیمت دلار چند تومان خواهد شد؟

یارانه چه کسانی حذف شد؟

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

استراتژی پهپادی رژیم اسرائیل برای مقابله با نفوذ منطقه‌ای ایران
هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند
هنگ کردن وزیر کشور همسایه در کنار وزیر ایرانی
ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!
ویلایی استثنایی در کلاردشت که می‌تواند ثبت جهانی شود!
اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!
فرود هواپیمای حامل ظریف در محل برگزاری اجلاس گروه هفت/ آغاز مذاکرات ظریف و لودریان/ موسوی: با هیات آمریکایی مذاکره ای صورت نمی گیرد
شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"
وزیر اطلاعات: نفوذی‌ها داغ‌ترین شعارهای حکومتی را سر می‌دهند/بازیگر زن معروف، ممنوع‌الخروج شد/سردیس قیصر امین‌پور به سرقت رفت
خودسوزی مرگبار یک فرزند شهید و تجویز نوشدارو توسط مسئولان!
ماهی در حال انقراض سر میز ماکرون و ترامپ
اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند
اینجا ایلام است، نه سوئیس!
ماجرای مراسم خاکسپاری عجیب و غریب چه بود ؟
تفریح در ساحل دریای خزر

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پناهندگی خبرنگار منتشر کننده لیست موسوم به دوتابعیتی‌ها/با وساطت کدام روحانی، احمدی‌نژاد به خانه‌نشینی پایان داد؟/اکثر رتبه‌های برتر کنکور شرایط اقتصادی برتری داشتند/روایت خبرنگار آمریکایی از ماجرای هاله نور احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۴۷ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ فرزند شهید تندگویان به ادعای دختر صدام/ با این اوضاع «مسکن» درب وزارتخانه‌تان را گل بگیرید! /پیشنهاد جالب به مردم از تریبون نماز جمعه/یک گزارشگر تلویزیونی دیگر مهاجرت کرد؟ /نوع جدید اعتراض به کمبود پارکینگ در تهران  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به شورای دو ساله ۱۵ داد؛ شما چه نمره‌ای می‌دهید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۱۷ نظر)

۳۰۰ مسئولی که برای آزادی قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند، معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لایحه دولت: «پارسه» پول خرد مردم ایران می شود/ شگرد سایپا برای گران‌فروشی سراتو/ افزایش غیر قانونی بلیت هواپیما در قشم ایر و زاگرس/ روزهای کم نوسان دلار و سکه  (۱۰۵ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۰۱ نظر)