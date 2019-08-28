نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » روسیه
1133بازدید
‍ پ

Russia strikes deal with Turkey on Syria's Idlib, says Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the Syrian government over its offensive into the rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, saying it was "unacceptable that the regime rains death on civilians from air and land, under the pretext of fighting terrorism."
کد خبر: ۹۲۰۶۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 28 August 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed the Syrian government over its offensive into the rebel-held Idlib on Tuesday, saying it was "unacceptable that the regime rains death on civilians from air and land, under the pretext of fighting terrorism."

Meeting his Russian colleague, Vladimir Putin, Erdogan also said that Turkey's troops in the region were "in danger."

"We do not want this to continue," he said on the sidelines of Russia's air show MAKS outside of Moscow. "All necessary steps will be taken here as needed."

Moscow and Ankara had set up a demilitarized zone in the jihadi-dominated province. However, Syrian troops backed by Russian airpower have advanced in recent weeks against jihadi forces in the last major rebel enclave in northwestern Syria, and encircled a Turkish military post.

On Tuesday, Putin also expressed concern over the Idlib escalation, but pointed to the need of fighting terrorism.

"Terrorists continue shelling the positions of Syrian government forces, trying to attack Russian military installations," Putin said. "The de-escalation zone must not serve as a refuge for militants, let alone a bridgehead for new attacks."

Putin told reporters that he and his Russian counterpart had agreed on on "joint steps" to normalize the situation.

"We have reached an understanding of how and what we can do together to resolve these issues," he told reporters.

However, neither Putin nor Erdogan provided any details about the arrangment.

Despite the conflicting interests in Syria, Putin and Erdogan seemed determined to project an image of unity and cordiality during the MAKS air show, calling each other "dear friend" and enjoying ice cream bought by Putin at a local stand.

Erdogan's presence at the show will also serve as a signal to NATO, after the US halted Ankara's participation in the development of F-35, the union's most advanced fighter jet. The US is enraged by Turkey buying Russia's highly advanced S-400 missile systems and had applied massive pressure on Ankara to cancel the purchase.

However, Turkey stuck to the deal and deliveries from Russia have already started. On Tuesday, Turkey took possession of another batch of S-400 equipment, Putin told reporters.

His Turkish colleague also hinted at buying Russian Su-57, a cutting-edge fighter plane meant to become Moscow's alternative for the F-35. Erdogan watched Sukhoi fighters flying during the event and then approached a Su-57 and asked if it for sale.

"You can buy it," Putin confirmed, with both of them laughing.

Putin later told reporters that he and Erdogan had discussed cooperation on the Su-35, a slightly less advanced fighter, and that "Turkish partners" were interested in many projects shown at the fair.

However, Russian trade minister Denis Manturov said it was still "premature" to talk about Turkey purchasing fighter jets.

The 30-round AK 47 is arguably the most recognizable firearm in the world. The Soviet engineer Mikhail Kalashnikov (pictured above in 2002) created the automatic rifle after World War II. It quickly earned a reputation for being cheap and reliable, with various armies, guerilla groups and street gangs all using the weapon to this day.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
russia turkey idlib
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
فرشاد مقیمی علی اصغر مونسان محمد حسن انصاری فرد گروه هفت امانوئل مکرون محسن حاجی میرزایی شهید باهنر شهید رجایی حوزه های انتخابیه کردستان
آخرین اخبار

انتقاد از احکام سنگین قضایی برای کارگران

یک نماینده مجلس چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟

مصباح یزدی:چرا تلاش نمی‌کنیم مثل سوییس باشیم؟

جدایی مشکوک شماره 10پرسپولیس از قرمزها

رسیدگی خارج از نوبت به پرونده کودک آزاری رفسنجان

توصیه‌های پلیس برای پیشگیری از سرقت منزل

تأثیر خشکسالی‌ها در شور شدن آب کارون

چین خرید نفت از ایران را افزایش داد/ فرار خودروسازی ژاپن از تعرفه‌ها/ کاهش قیمت خودرو‌های پرتیراژ داخلی/ کاهش ۴۰۰ تومانی یورو در بازار تهران/ زنگنه: تولید نفت را سه روزه افزایش می‌دهیم

پهپاد‌های ایرانی حاضر در نمایشگاه ماکس ۲۰۱۹

دستگیری زندانی که باتیراندازی از بیمارستان فرار کرد

ماجرای دام‌هایی که به طمع افزایش قیمت ماندند

پلمب ۲۹ باغ مجالس و سفره‌خانه در شیراز

کشف ۳۲ هزار لیتر سوخت قاچاق در کردستان

واکنش مدیرعامل استقلال به عزلش بعدازجدایی همتای پرسپولیسی

آمریکا و طالبان متن توافقنامه را نهایی کردند

وب گردی

بانس ریت چیست؟

قیمت دلار چند تومان خواهد شد؟

یارانه چه کسانی حذف شد؟

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس برای گرفتن نمره ۷

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

کارخانه طلا و جواهر سازی،فروش مستقیم بدون واسطه

استراتژی پهپادی رژیم اسرائیل برای مقابله با نفوذ منطقه‌ای ایران
هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند
هنگ کردن وزیر کشور همسایه در کنار وزیر ایرانی
ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!
ویلایی استثنایی در کلاردشت که می‌تواند ثبت جهانی شود!
اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!
فرود هواپیمای حامل ظریف در محل برگزاری اجلاس گروه هفت/ آغاز مذاکرات ظریف و لودریان/ موسوی: با هیات آمریکایی مذاکره ای صورت نمی گیرد
شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"
وزیر اطلاعات: نفوذی‌ها داغ‌ترین شعارهای حکومتی را سر می‌دهند/بازیگر زن معروف، ممنوع‌الخروج شد/سردیس قیصر امین‌پور به سرقت رفت
خودسوزی مرگبار یک فرزند شهید و تجویز نوشدارو توسط مسئولان!
اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند
ماهی در حال انقراض سر میز ماکرون و ترامپ
اینجا ایلام است، نه سوئیس!
ماجرای مراسم خاکسپاری عجیب و غریب چه بود ؟
تفریح در ساحل دریای خزر

به نظر شما، اولین اقدام و اولویت مدیرعامل جدید ایران خودرو چه باید باشد؟  (۲۵۹ نظر)

ایران نفت‌کش «آدریان‌» و‌ محموله نفتی‌اش را یک‌جا روی دریا فروخت!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

جزئیاتی تازه از اتهام نماینده بازداشت شده: خرید چند هزار خودرو از طریق یک واسطه  (۱۸۴ نظر)

اطلاعیه دفتر رئیس جمهور درباره چه اتفاقی بود؟/ پوشش نامناسب باز هم دردسرساز شد!  (۱۸۴ نظر)

علیزاده خطاب به مزدک میرزایی: ایران اینترنشنال تلویزیون نیست، غسالخانه است/سنگین‌ترین وثیقه‌های ایران را دادگاه‌ها برای چه کسانی تعیین کرده است؟/کدام بازیگران درآمد میلیاردی دارند و چرا؟/توییت کدخدایی درباره اختلاف فقهای عضو شورای نگهبان  (۱۵۱ نظر)

هشدار جدی سردار سلیمانی به رژیم صهیونیستی/شوخی لاریجانی با حضور دهقان در مجلس/نرخ بادیگارد در ایران چند؟/خزانه‌دار فدراسیون پرحاشیه به کانادا گریخت!/تندگویان: زنان از اول اسلام مرکب‌سوار بودند  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پناهندگی خبرنگار منتشر کننده لیست موسوم به دوتابعیتی‌ها/با وساطت کدام روحانی، احمدی‌نژاد به خانه‌نشینی پایان داد؟/اکثر رتبه‌های برتر کنکور شرایط اقتصادی برتری داشتند/روایت خبرنگار آمریکایی از ماجرای هاله نور احمدی‌نژاد  (۱۴۷ نظر)

حمایت مسعود پزشکیان از دو نماینده بازداشت شده: در حق این دو نفر ظلم شده است!  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ فرزند شهید تندگویان به ادعای دختر صدام/ با این اوضاع «مسکن» درب وزارتخانه‌تان را گل بگیرید! /پیشنهاد جالب به مردم از تریبون نماز جمعه/یک گزارشگر تلویزیونی دیگر مهاجرت کرد؟ /نوع جدید اعتراض به کمبود پارکینگ در تهران  (۱۳۵ نظر)

اگر نتیجه ملاقات با فردی، آبادانی کشور است، دریغ نمی‌کنم/بعضی مدام می‌گویند مذاکره چه خاصیتی دارد/اگر بنا باشد با فشار به مردم کشور را اداره کنیم که هر کسی بلد است کشور را اداره کند  (۱۲۹ نظر)

محسن هاشمی به شورای دو ساله ۱۵ داد؛ شما چه نمره‌ای می‌دهید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

اگر کسی بخواهد با «حسن روحانی» عکس بگیرد، باید همه تحریم‌ها را بردارد/به گفته واشنگتن نیست که ما بمب اتم بسازیم یا نسازیم/ما اهل مذاکره بوده و هستیم  (۱۱۷ نظر)

۳۰۰ مسئولی که برای آزادی قاچاقچی حرفه‌ای تماس گرفتند، معرفی کنید!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

لایحه دولت: «پارسه» پول خرد مردم ایران می شود/ شگرد سایپا برای گران‌فروشی سراتو/ افزایش غیر قانونی بلیت هواپیما در قشم ایر و زاگرس/ روزهای کم نوسان دلار و سکه  (۱۰۵ نظر)

شوخی عجیب نماینده بازداشت شده با یک خبرنگار/انتقاد صریح سعید جلیلی از مذاکرات ظریف با مکرون/واکنش سخنگوی قوه قضائیه به فایل صوتی نوشین جعفری/کنایه توئیتری قالیباف به روحانی با هشتگ "بازی مذاکره"  (۱۰۱ نظر)